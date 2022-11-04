Clemson at Notre Dame: 5 Things to Watch For

One of the most anticipated matchups of the season is here.

Fourth-ranked Clemson (8-0, 6-0) travels to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish (5-3) at storied Notre Dame Stadium.

While the matchup doesn't have quite the same appeal with the Irish dropping completely out of the Top 25 after starting the season ranked No. 5, it's still a huge game, featuring two of college football's bigger brands.

The Tigers come in looking to remain unbeaten and continue their push towards a return trip to the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame, winners of five out of their past six, come in looking to not only play the role of spoiler but also hoping to finish the season on a strong note, after starting 0-2.

5 Things to Watch For

1. DJ Uiagalelei's Leash: The precedent has now been set. We all now know there is a point at which Dabo Swinney will pull his starting QB in favor of freshman phenom Cade Klubnik. We saw it against Syracuse when Uiagalelei was benched just after halftime after committing his third turnover and the Tigers down by 11. While Klubnik didn't light the world on fire after being inserted into the game, he did what the Tigers needed him to do the most, which was provide a spark and protect the ball.

We also learned this team still needs Uiagalelei. He absolutely still appears to be the best option at this point, as Klubnik just doesn't look to be quite there yet. Clemson needs a bounce-back performance from its starter and will need it against arguably the best defensive front they'll see all season. The Tigers need to get the same Uiagalelei they got through the first seven games. The one who had only turned it over three times combined. However, if they get the same Uiagalelei we saw against the Orange, it will be interesting to see just how long that leash is.

It's also worth noting that Uiagalelei had one the best performances of his career in this venue and still holds the record for most passing yards (439) surrendered by a Notre Dame defense.

2. Can Clemson Make Notre Dame Offense One-Dimensional: The Irish make their living running the ball, averaging more than 180 rushing yards per game and 4.4 YPC. Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, and Logan Diggs are all capable backs and all three will get opportunities.

For Clemson's defensive front, this will be one of the biggest challenges of the season, as Notre Dame has gone over the 200-yard mark in rushing yards in four of the past five games. However, this will also be one of the biggest tests the Irish OL has seen all season. If there is a defense capable of neutralizing this running game, it's the Tigers. Forcing Notre Dame into 3rd and long situations and making QB Drew Pyne beat them with his arm will be the goal. The Tigers feature one of the most talented, as well as one of the deepest DLs in the country, and are certainly capable of matching the Irish in the physicality department.

3. Where's Michael Mayer: Notre Dame has the best TE this Clemson defense has seen all season. Mayer, who leads the Irish with 47 receptions and six TD catches, is a matchup nightmare. It will be interesting to see how Wes Goodwin chooses to defend him. If there is one guy the Tigers can't let beat them in the passing game, it's Mayer.

4. Can Clemson Establish the Run: It's supposed to be damp, cool and windy in South Bend on Saturday night, so the Tigers need to get the ground game going. Getting it going early would also help take some of the pressure off of Uiagalelei, who again, is looking to rebound from a poor outing in which he was benched.

The Tigers ran for close to 300 yards last time out, with Will Shipley racking up a career-high 172 yards, with Phil Mafah also showing off his abilities to the tune of 94 yards himself.

Notre Dame's defensive front is talented, has size and they're physical. The Tigers will need to match that physicality up front and create some running room for its two talented backs.

5. Beaux Time: For the past two games, wideout Beaux Collins has been held without a catch, after recording 18 in the first six. The Clemson offense needs a consistent playmaker out wide and Collins has shown at times that he is capable of being that guy. While he has struggled with untimely drops at certain points, he's been one of Uiagalelei's most dependable targets, and the Tigers are going to need more from its talented wideout in South Bend.

