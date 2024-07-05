Clemson Athletic Director Has 'Never Been More Confident' in Tigers Future
Much of the focus on Clemson sports is on football. However, the university offers some of the top programs in the country in various other areas. From soccer to basketball to baseball and much more, it was a successful 2023-24 school year.
Clemson's athletic director, Graham Neff, released a statement to ClemsonTigers.com, thanking the fans and reflecting on the success they found.
"As we close the book on the 2023-24 athletics year, I want to reach out to thank you for another record-setting year of your support of Clemson Athletics. This past season was historic in many ways but headlined by the record number of fans in our venues," Neff wrote.
He highlighted many of the achievements and pointed at a few areas that are bigger than others. Neff wrote that home attendance grew by more than 20% year-over-year across all sports.
Clemson programs finished in the top 15 nationally in attendance in lacrosse, men's soccer, softball, gymnastics, and baseball.
While the football season wasn't what many expected, Clemson has won at least one postseason game in 13 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in major college football history.
Most importantly, Neff alludes to the graduation rates and academic progress. Clemson is building student-athletes, and it's an important selling pitch in recruiting for every sport.
"Off the field, it was another historic year for Academic Progress Rate, Graduation Success Rate and Grade Point Average.
"The Clemson Athletic Department tops the nation among public Power Five institutions in Graduation Success Rate (GSR) with a 97 percent mark for the 2013-16 cohort in data released by the NCAA."
As they look to get prepared for the 2024-25 season, Clemson will celebrate the 50th year of varsity women's athletics at Clemson. The women's programs now offer 12 teams and had 150,000 fans in attendance during games last year.
With the goal of winning a National Championship in many of the major sports, Neff believes Clemson is in a better spot than it has ever been, a promising sign with the fall sports starting sooner than they may seem.
"I have never been more confident in our position, and the driving factor is the 22,000 IPTAY donors who make it possible for us to have elite facilities, elite care for our students, elite academic resources and elite on-field performance. This is no accident."
It was a record year for the Tigers, and with more at their disposal year in and year out, it should only continue.