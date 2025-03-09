Clemson Bolsters 2026 Class With Commitments From Two Elite Wide Receivers
This weekend was set up to be a huge one for Clemson's football recruiting efforts.
With high-profile players from around the country coming to campus for the Clemson Elite Retreat, this was a huge opportunity for Dabo Swinney and his staff to pick up some commitments, establish their relationships further and get some official visits on the calendar.
Things got off to a good start when four-star offensive lineman Adam Guthrie announced his commitment to the Tigers.
That was a sign of things to come.
Clemson landed two four-star wide receivers late on Saturday night, getting the good news from coveted target Naeem Burroughs first.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder is a massive get for the Tigers.
On3's Industry Ranking, which takes into account all four major recruiting services, has Burroughs as the 44th overall player in the 2026 class and No. 6 at his position. However, On3's own ranking is much higher on the wide out, putting him 20th in the cycle and second at his position.
He's also a burner, reportedly running a 100-meter dash in 10.64 seconds.
"The Retreat was amazing and the energy was great," Burroughs said to Steve Wiltfong of On3 (subscription required). "From the first moment I stepped on campus on June 2nd of last year I knew this is the place that I want to be!"
He chose Clemson over Florida, Texas and USC.
Burroughs wasn't the only recruit to join the wide receiver room, though.
The Tigers also won a hotly-contested battled for Connor Salmin, a four-star wide receiver from the state of Virginia who was being pursued by heavily by Notre Dame and Penn State.
Salmin might not be as highly regarded as his fellow weekend commit Burroughs, but he's no slouch. On3's Industry Ranking lists him 164th in this class and 27th at his position.
Where the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder does best his fellow 2026 wide receiver is in the speed category.
Salmin ran a blazing 10.44 second 100-meter dash, adding some serious speed to the room.
These are two massive pick ups for Clemson, now bringing their commitment total to eight players with Burroughs, Salmin and Guthrie being the highest-rated prospects in their 2026 class, respectively.