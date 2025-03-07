Clemson Tigers Win Major Recruiting Battle, Get Commitment From Four-Star Lineman
It's been highlighted that this needs to be a huge recruiting cycle for the Clemson Tigers.
While Dabo Swinney took his first non-quarterback transfer this past portal period, he still is not fully embracing the new era of player movement and NIL like other programs around the country.
Instead, the two-time national champion is still focused on building Clemson through high school recruiting and development, opting for culture and setting up the Tigers players for success in life.
While that's admirable, Clemson has faltered in national relevancy on the football field recently, making the 2026 class even more important to get right if Swinney wants to contend for College Football Playoff titles again.
They got their spring calendar started with a bang.
Four-star offensive line target Adam Guthrie announced his commitment to the Tigers.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder chose Clemson over some powerhouse programs, shunning his in-state school Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M and others.
"I loved it all. From the stadium, to the people, the facilities, the way they carry themselves, and how much Clemson fans love their team," he previously stated after his fall trip to campus, per Steve Wiltfong of On3.
Guthrie returned this weekend to see the Tigers, which might have produced this commitment.
It should be noted that the coveted offensive lineman had official visits scheduled to Clemson on May 30, Ohio State on June 6 and Penn State on June 13, but it's unclear whether those trips elsewhere will stay on his calendar or be canceled.
Regardless, this is a massive get for the Tigers.
With Guthrie on board, that builds some good momentum for Swinney and the staff entering this massive recruiting weekend.