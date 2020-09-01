Tigers Younger Receivers Sharpening Skills Against Talented Secondary

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has raved about the back end of his defense, at one point saying his secondary could go as many as seven deep at cornerback.

With plenty of playing time up for grabs, he expects the battle for snaps to extend well into the season.

"Most coachable group we've had, all on the back seven from a totality standpoint," Swinney said. "I do think that's a position that we're gonna have a lot of flexibility in and I think we've got seven legit corners, and we have not had that."

Redshirt freshman Brannon Spector has been getting a firsthand look at all the young talent in the secondary. He says one freshman, in particular, has really stood out.

"Malcolm's (Green) been looking really well just for a freshman, he's definitely stout," Spector said. "In a place, like strong, that's what I would say. He's just really good as far as sitting on routes, and off the line, he's really good. He's got really good speed on him. Then Sheridan Jones. Sheridan has improved a lot, and he's looking a lot better."

Spector has also been impressed by what he has seen from some of the more experienced players and echoes his head coach's sentiments when it comes to how they have performed up to this point.

"(Derion Kendrick) has been amazing," Spector said. "I mean his feet, his footwork, he's gotten a lot better I feel like since last season. And Andrew booth, he's looking really good. Now he's battling an injury right now but he's looking really good."

