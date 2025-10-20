Clemson Star’s Instagram Story Sparks Hope After Wesco Injury
After suffering a scary injury during the Clemson Tigers' loss to SMU, Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was hospitalized with a “serious” neck injury. The injury occurred in the third quarter, when Wesco Jr. was flipped off his feet after fielding a punt, causing him to land awkwardly on his neck.
During Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney’s post-game press conference, he offered some limited insight into his star receivers injury status.
“I have no information on him right now, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Swinney told reporters in his post-game press conference. “Just really praying for him. Just a serious deal where we were concerned enough to take him and get him checked.”
While there has been no official injury update outside of Swinney’s comments, Wesco Jr. made multiple posts to his Instagram account on Saturday morning, posting in support of fellow receivers TJ Moore and Tristan Smith, who helped carry the load in his place.
Although the sophomore receiver originally came to his feet and jogged off of the field, he never returned to the game and was taken to the hospital shortly after the injury took place.
Heading into Saturday’s matchup against SMU, Wesco Jr. was leading the ACC in receiving yards and touchdowns, and still holds the conference lead for touchdowns despite not catching a pass last game.
Through seven games, he has caught 31 passes for 537 yards (fourth-most in ACC) and six touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. His best game of the season came against Troy, when he hauled in seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
During last week's matchup against Boston College, Wesco Jr. caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier in the week, Swinney praised Wesco Jr.’s performance this season while taking over as Clemson’s top receiver.
“As far as just the next level for him, it’s just continue his ascension,” Swinney said. “He’s so improved from a physical standpoint, from when he showed up here. There’s still more there, and that will happen as he just stays within the program and progresses. And then just from a technique, fundamental standpoint, he’s really gotten better there. He’s a very smart player. He really understands the game. He understands defense. Again, as he continues to physically get better, I think he’ll even be a better finisher on the ball.
If Wesco Jr. winds up missing a significant amount of time, that would be the second key receiver to be bitten by the injury bug, joining First-Team All-ACC receiver Antonio Williams Jr., who has been struggling with a hamstring injury throughout the season.