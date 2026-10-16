Clemson CB Ashton Hampton Continues to Rise on Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Big Board

When the NFL Draft comes around each season, there’s always a team that’s looking for its next shutdown cornerback who will lead the defense for several seasons. Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton could be just that.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. agrees, too.

Hampton fell on Kiper’s NFL Draft Big Board in his newest update this week, making his top-25 list of standout players from across the country. The Tallahassee native ended up as his No. 13 prospect following a strong start to his junior season.

He’s stepped up as the top cornerback in Clemson’s room after the departure of Avieon Terrell, recording 15 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception in five games this season. Kiper sees the competitive edge that Hampton brings with each opponent, almost wanting to play the team’s best player to shut them down.

“Hampton's confidence shows in his play,” Kiper said. “You can tell he loves matching up with the opposition's No. 1 receiver and going to battle. And more often than not, Hampton wins.”

Despite the high nod, Hampton isn’t the top cornerback in the draft class; it’s Notre Dame corner Leonard Moore at No. 3. Still, if the Clemson standout can continue his hot start to the season, Hampton could close that gap by the time the NFL Combine and official mock drafts come around, when the season ends.

Kiper sees all of the tools necessary for the NFL level.

“He plays an aggressive style, crowding receivers at the line of scrimmage, getting in his hip pocket and disrupting routes right away,” he said. “Hampton can plant and drive on the ball (though his ball production is only moderate, with four career picks), and he has the recovery speed to make plays with his back to the QB when necessary.”

Hampton has been a player that head coach Dabo Swinney has challenged throughout his career, showing a playfulness that flashed immaturity when he first set foot on campus. Now, the perception has changed.

He’s maturing as a leader for the defense, and it’s led to him only allowing 2.5 yards per pass attempt in his direction this season.

“You put that type of mentality, that mindset, that work ethic with that type of talent, you get a superstar. . .and that’s who he is,” Swinney said.

Hampton plays an inferior opponent in Charleston Southern this weekend, and he will look to continue to boost his draft stock to be another first-round draft pick from Tigertown. Kickoff is set for noon with the game to be broadcast on the ACC Network.