Clemson CB Ashton Hampton Emerging as Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect

Clemson Football's season hasn't started the way most expected. However, one defensive Tiger has lived up to every bit of preseason hype: Ashton Hampton.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback first broke out as a true freshman in 2024, recording 27 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six against NC State.

He stepped into a starting role opposite of now-Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell as a sophomore in 2025. Hampton struggled in coverage at times, but the physical tools were always there; he just needed to put it all together.

Now, as we sit ahead of Week 4, it looks like he has.

On Sunday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Jordan Reid singled out the 2027 NFL Draft prospects who have impressed early this season, and Hampton made the list.

Reid was the one to speak about the standout junior, saying he initially had Hampton as his No. 3 overall cornerback in the class, but with how the star corner has performed to begin the season, his ranking is only getting tighter.

“Clemson's Ashton Hampton came into the season as my third-ranked cornerback, behind only Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) and Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia),” Reid began. “But he's making the CB2 race very interesting.”

Despite the Tigers' passing defense ranking inside the bottom eight of College Football, it's been one of the brightest spots for Clemson to begin 2026, and a huge reason for that is thanks to Hampton.

Through three games, the former Freshman All-American has recorded seven tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 36.8% of their passes against him — 7 catches on 19 targets — for a passer rating of 30.2.

Reid says Hampton has the “makings of a Top-15 player,” mentioning his improved technique and ball skills. While he needs to turn some of those pass deflections into turnovers, it’s hard to ignore how suffocating he’s been for opposing wideouts.

“His technique and ball skills have continued to improve,” he continued, “and while his turnover production still needs to get better, he has constantly affected throwing windows through the first three games of the season.”

As it stands, Hampton is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, with some mocks sending him as high as No. 12 to the New York Jets, where he would reunite with former Clemson teammate Cade Klubnik.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.