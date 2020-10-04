SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Booth Boosts Confidence With Key Interception

Christopher Hall

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has had quite the bumpy ride in the last calendar year. However, all of his setbacks and struggles in year one are beginning to pay dividends in year two. 

Nearly one year removed from the incident in Louisville in which he threw a punch at Trenell Troutman leading to a long bus ride back to Clemson, Booth was turning heads once again Saturday but for good reason. 

With Virginia trailing 24-10 and threatening inside the Tigers' red zone, Booth climbed the ladder for a one-handed interception as he was falling backward to thwart a promising Virginia drive to begin the second half. 

"It was tremendous (for my confidence)," Booth said. " That's just one thing I've been battling with and trying to keep my confidence up. It's been a battle of me versus me and that was definitely a confidence booster. I really needed that." 

Booth said the key to that play was being in the right position at the right moment adding that he tried to box out the 6-7, 210-pound Lavel Davis Jr. in the end zone.

His interception Saturday night was perhaps an indication of what is to come from the talented defender after an impressive fall camp, according to his teammates and coaches. He also added three solo tackles in the game.

Clemson DC Brent Venables applauded his cornerback's big play that kept Virginia from pulling within a single score in the third quarter. He thinks it is huge for Booth's confidence. 

"He had an incredible interception," Venables said. "It's huge and first of all, it was big in the game. Anytime you start to have success, that will start to build your confidence and gets you a little more engaged and excited. And certainly, it develops the trust of the coaches, your teammate, and things of that nature." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson 41 Virginia 23: Position Grades

All Clemson grades out each position group from Clemons's 41-23 win over a tough Virginia Cavaliers team on Saturday night in Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Tiger Takeaways: Clemson's Star Shine, But There Are Issues to Clean Up

No. 1 Clemson improved to 3-0 behind a 41-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday night, but the Tigers "left a lot out there," according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Brad Senkiw

by

gdub2019

What We Learned About Clemson After Virginia Win

No. 1 Clemson was inconsistent in two facets of the game but continued to excel in the third coming out of a 41-23 win over Virginia to improve to 3-0.

Brad Senkiw

Brent Venables: Clemson Defense Needs 'Ton of Improvement'

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there was a fair amount of both good and bad in the win over the Cavs.

Christopher Hall

Tony Elliott: 'We Knew That It Was Going to Be a Challenge'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Tigers were prepared for a challenge from a well-coached Virginia team on Saturday night in Memorial Stadium

JP-Priester

Roster Update: Clemson WR Joseph Ngata Still Slowed by Abdominal Injury

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata hasn't been able to practice in full because of an injury that kept him from helping the No. 1 Tigers against Virginia while defensive tackle Tyler Davis appears to be in a similar position.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Passes First Test Of The Season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of the way his team handled its first taste of adversity against Virginia Saturday night. Despite a double-digit win, Swinney said both the offense and defense were inconsistent against the Cavaliers.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Demarkcus Bowman Following Transfer

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wishes former Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman well after the big-time prospect left the Tigers for Florida.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Travis Etienne Ties FBS Touchdown Record

Clemson running back Travis Etienne tied Florida's Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon for the FBS record in career games with a rushing or receiving touchdown.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson 24 Virginia 10: Halftime Analysis

Through one half of action in Death Valley, the Virginia Cavaliers have been far more competitive than they were against the Tigers in last seasons ACC Championship Game, trailing Clemson 24-10.

JP-Priester