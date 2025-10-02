Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Shares Optimistic View on Freshman Offensive Lineman
Heading into Week 6, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is confronting a start unlike any before, as his team sits unranked with a 1-3 record.
When speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Swinney discussed true freshman OL Brayden Jacobs' limited snaps, referring to him as a "work in progress."
"He’s a work in progress. It's unfortunate that we have not played as well as I hoped and not had as many snaps as we had hoped to have at this point in the season,” he said. “As a result of that, we have some guys that haven't been able to play quite as much as we want."
Jacobs is the son of former New York Giants running back and all-time touchdown leader Brandon Jacobs, a connection that's easy to see once you notice the similarities in their size and athleticism.
Through four games, the Tigers have run only 257 offensive snaps, as the unit has struggled at times to sustain drives and maintain consistency.. However, Jacobs has still seen time on the field in every game so far – even if limited – but there's still room for improvement, of course.
Despite the finite action, Swinney sees enormous potential in Jacobs. He noted that while he has made a few mistakes in games, they aren't indicative of his overall ability, evident to why he's one of only three true freshmen on the team to play in every game.
"The biggest thing is a couple of opportunities he's got in there, he's overset a couple of times, and he doesn't really do that in practice, but he's hyped up in the game, and he oversets a wide nine technique and gets beat inside, so he's just gotta play," he emphasized. "I mean he's a special talent and he's smart. He's going to be a great one for us, and we still have a long way to go. He's gotten some short yardage work with us, but hopefully he'll have more opportunities these next eight games."
The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle came out of Milton High School as a top-55 player in the nation and has shown flashes of why he was so highly regarded. While still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the college game, Jacobs has the genetics and talent to become a key contributor as the season progresses.