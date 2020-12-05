Clemson Facing a Different Kind of Challenge in Blacksburg

The Virginia Tech Hokies are the only obstacle standing between Clemson and another trip to the ACC Championship Game.

The Hokies are 22-point underdogs at home and currently sit at just 4-5 in what has been a disappointing season. However, it is a road game in Blacksburg, at night in November, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says this will be a different kind of challenge for his team.

"From this point forward we got to go get it done on the road," Swinney said. "Got a big challenge this week going up to Blacksburg. Looking forward to it because this will be a different type of challenge than what we've seen. Night game, Blacksburg, the weather, snow, rain, you name it."

The Hokies have faced major personnel issues at times this season. However, it hasn't prevented them from fielding one of the nation's most productive ground games, and it all starts with quarterback Hendon Hooker.

"When you look at this offense, they're ninth in the nation in rushing," Swinney said. "They're fourth in the nation in yards per carry, almost six yards per carry, and the quarterback is second in the country in all-purpose yards. So this is a real challenge for our defense this week as far as schematically what they do."

Swinney says that for his team to be successful against the Virginia Tech offense, his defense will need to be technically sound and that starts with playing assignment football.

"Basically, it's option football in a nutshell," Swinney said. "With with a guy who can throw the ball really, really well and a bunch of much of misdirection and eye candy to go with it. You know screen game, boots, wheels, you know all the play action. Every run they have they got a pass off of it. All the tricks, throwbacks, you name it. They got it."

On the season, Hooker has thrown for 1,332 yards, with 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in seven games. Where he can be really dangerous though is in the running game. He's second on the team with 734 rushing yards, averages right at 90 yards per game, and as Swinney notes, the Hokies offense goes as Hooker goes.

"But it all starts with this quarterback," Swinney said. "I mean he's a really dangerous football player for sure. Very, very good player. Got a big challenge there, especially with the style of play."

