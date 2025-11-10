Clemson's Dabo Swinney Provides Update on Cade Klubnik's Latest Injury
The Clemson Tigers and quarterback Cade Klubnik took down the Florida State Seminoles, 24-10, on Saturday night. However, for the second time this season, the senior is dealing with some minor health concerns.
Klubnik suffered his first injury of the season back in a Week 7 blowout over Boston College after an Eagles defensive lineman rolled on his ankle. Following the play, head coach Dabo Swinney decided to pull him for the remaining quarter of the contest.
He also missed the following matchup against SMU, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Christopher Vizzina stepped into his role as a replacement.
The dual-threat signal caller made his way back onto the gridiron for the Tigers' crucial Week 10 matchup against Duke, having one of the best games of his career through the air as he completed 27-of-36 passes for a career-high 385 passing yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Clemson would fall to the Blue Devils, 46-45.
Following the loss, Swinney didn't mention any other injuries when asked about his ankle.
"His [ankle] has been good," he explained. "He came out of the game in a good spot. Cade's a warrior. That guy is unbelievably committed, and he'll be that way until the last play. He did everything he could to play against SMU [too]."
However, a week later — after the rivalry win over the Seminoles, where Klubnik totaled 222 yards and two touchdowns — Swinney revealed that the senior had actually suffered a quad injury during the Duke game.
"Yeah, on the corner cat that got us, [they] hit him right in the thigh," Swinney informed. "He could barely walk, and it was all swollen up. He couldn't even practice much. He got a little bit better each day. Did nothing Monday, hardly anything Tuesday, a little bit on Wednesday, a little bit more on Thursday. But, he's just a relentless competitor. I'm proud of his leadership. The kid plays with a lot of joy and toughness. He's taking care of the football. That's the other thing. It's been back-to-back weeks that we've taken care of the ball."
With him barely being able to get any live action leading up to the contest, the veteran head coach said that it was a 'miracle' he was even playing at all.
Still, he remains optimistic that his quarterback will be good to go on a short week as they head up to Louisville for a Friday night game.
"It's a miracle that he was even out there running at all," Swinney voiced. "I think he'll get better. It's one of those things where you get better each day. He might be a little sore tomorrow, but probably by Monday he'll be even better."
Clemson will release its first mandatory injury report for the Louisville matchup on Wednesday.