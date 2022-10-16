Clemson Defense Crashes Before it Reaches Destination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — To get his team’s attention from time to time, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will give out some random statistics.

Following Saturday’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday night, Swinney reminded his defense what happens when you get complacent.

“He will give us the statistic that most crashes happen within a mile of the destination because people get comfortable,” defensive end Myles Murphy said. “That is kind of what happened with our defense. We got comfortable when we got that lead.”

The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) built a 34-14 lead following B.T. Potter’s 34-yard field goal with 7:32 to play in the third quarter. They seemed in complete control, especially with a defense that is known as one of the stingiest in the country.

After shutting the Seminoles down from the beginning of the second quarter through the third, the defense crashed just before reaching its final destination.

On its last three possessions of the night, Florida State drove the football 76 yards in 14 plays, which resulted in a goal-line stand for the Tigers. Then they went 60 yards in seven plays, capped by a Jordan Travis six-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Khi Douglas.

The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) then used just seven plays to go 94 yards, again capped with a Travis touchdown pass, this time to a 25-yard strike to Kentron Poitier. Travis’ second scoring pass pulled the ‘Noles within six points with 2:17 to play.

Clemson did not seal the victory until Brannon Spector secured the ensuing onside kick.

“We got comfortable, and we were hoping that they gave up, too. But they did not give up and that is great on their part for not giving up,” Murphy said. “Slowly but surely, they were coming back and we kind of let go of the wheel towards the end of the game.

“You guys saw what happened. It was not a good ending for the defense.”

After totaling just 138 total combined yards in the second and third quarters, the Seminoles amassed 169 total yards in the fourth quarter.

“We let our guard down,” defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “We need to play with the same intensity that we played the whole game with. It was kind of disappointing to give up that last drive right there and let it get to an onside situation at the end.”

Goodwin says he tries to motivate his defense to have a killer instinct and to put teams away when they have them on the rope, but he says the want-to has to come from the players.

“I think it starts internally,” he said. “Those guys have to have a killer instinct and just be internally motivated. There is only so much screaming and punching stuff that you can do as a coach. Ultimately, they have to go out there and perform and I have to put them in situations to be successful, as well.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!