Clemson Deputy AD Set to Take Athletic Director Role at Group of Five Program, per Reports

There’s been a whole lot of staff turnover for Clemson over the past few months following a disappointing 7-6 season in 2025. Now, it’s hit the front office.

On Saturday morning, it was announced that Clemson Tigers Deputy Athletic Director Kevin White is expected to become the next athletic director at Charlotte, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

White has been part of the athletics front office since 2022 and has assisted in running day-to-day operations alongside athletic director Graham Neff .

More specifically, he held the position of Clemson’s sports supervisor for the football and basketball teams, which has seen immense success under White , including four consecutive 20+ win seasons, an Elite Eight appearance, two NCAA Tournament appearances and the second-most ACC conference wins in the span.

Additionally, one of the most attractive things about White and his performance in upstate South Carolina was his involvement as the fundraising arm for IPTAY, considering their annual fund has exceeded $40 million annually (among the best in the country), in addition to more than $30 million in major gifts, according to the Clemson Tigers website.

The reported hiring of White comes almost six months after the firing of former athletic director Mike Hill, who was relieved of his duties just one year after signing a four-year extension with the school.

Over seven years with Hill as their athletic director, the football program finished with a 26-47 record, while the men’s basketball team compiled a 90-91 record.

Before Clemson, White served as Northwestern’s Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer for five years and oversaw a $110 million operating budget. While there, he helped oversee nearly $450 million in facility financing, handled key contract negotiations, and played a role in major departmental strategy decisions.

His initial major launch into the industry came in 2014, though, when he was named the Chief Operating Officer for SMU before they entered into the ACC ahead of the 2024 season.

Similar to his effect on Clemson Basketball, he led the Mustangs to their best three-year stretch in program history, going 82-17 and earning multiple top-10 rankings, two NCAA Tournament appearances, and two American Conference Championships.