Clemson DL Tyler Davis Happy to be Playing Football Again

Christopher Hall

Clemson got back one of its key starters from a season ago in Tyler Davis Saturday against Miami. The sophomore hadn't seen game action since Sept. 12 against Wake Forest but didn't miss a beat in his return last weekend. 

He told the media on Tuesday it was difficult having to sit out the last few weeks but it was exciting to get back in time for the highly-anticipated showdown with Miami. 

"It was tough because you always want to play," Davis said. "But I was very excited to get out there and play against Miami and just finally getting back to playing football again." 

Davis echoed the statements from post-game interviews and Monday's coordinator press conferences in that he felt the Tigers had a great week of practice and were well-prepared for the Hurricanes. 

"We prepared with focus and we just came out and tried to dominate," he said. 

The Tigers (4-0,3-0 in ACC) are due for another talented and mobile quarterback when they visit Georgia Tech (2-2,2-1 in ACC) Saturday. The Yellow Jackets led by freshman quarterback Jeff Sims. 

Sims is a 6-3, 215-pound signal-caller from Jacksonville, Fla, and has tossed for 944 yards on 65-of-119 passing for five touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's carried the ball 44 times for 251 yards and three touchdowns. 

Davis and the defense are well aware of Tech's playmakers and are not overlooking the Yellow Jackets. While the triple-option left with former head coach Paul Johnson, the athletic running backs are still in the stable. 

Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns; Donate Smith has rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown, and Jamious Griffin has accounted for 154 yards and two touchdowns. 

"They've got some great skill guys. Their running back is good, their quarterback is good and they are very well prepared for their age. Their offensive line is very good and it's going to be challenging for us," Davis said. 

