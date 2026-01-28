Clemson Edge Rusher T.J. Parker is Turning Heads At Senior Bowl

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker had hype entering the Tigers’ 2025 season. Now, in the offseason, more people are buying into his stock.

Parker is showing out at the Senior Bowl, which is currently going on in Mobile, Alabama. In just the first day of open practices, he was able to show the power he brings to a defensive line, constantly winning battles against opposing linemen.

Great leverage + long arm pass rush rep here from Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker. He had some strong run defense reps as well. Good first day for him pic.twitter.com/1M4WxI8xJc — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

Pro Football Focus even called Parker one of the top NFL Draft prospects to watch over this period. There is a strong belief that if he continues to show out over this week, he could end up being a first-round draft pick later this year.

Day 1 Senior Bowl Standouts 📈 pic.twitter.com/9MKbQSrjtv — PFF (@PFF) January 28, 2026

If Parker continues to perform well at the Senior Bowl, which has multiple events over the week, he will surge up draft boards. Many analysts have the Clemson standout within the top 30 as a prospect, which is better than what many were saying during the regular season.

The Panini Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, and Parker will be playing on the “American Team”. He will also be joined by teammate Adam Randall, who will play for the same team at running back.

You see why Clemson EDGE TJ Parker had top 10 buzz in the summer.



First pass rush rep in team work ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3Isk1kI3Ik — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2026

To begin the season, those were the expectations that Parker would have, being a consensus first-round draft pick in preseason mock drafts to open the year. Clemson also had lofty expectations, being the No. 4 team in the country to open the year.

However, perhaps Parker, an Alabama native, is playing his best while being close to his home.

In his 2025 season, the Phenix City, Alabama, native finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also recovered three fumbles. Parker showed his prowess, especially in the win over South Carolina in November. He had three sacks and a fumble recovery in the win, which would end up being his final game as a Tiger.

Parker finishes his Clemson career with 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 41.5 tackles for loss in 39 career games. He left his mark on the program, setting the program record last season with forced fumbles in a single season (6) and his 12.5 tackles for loss as a freshman is a new record as well.

Now, the NFL awaits for Parker, who will be continuing his stretch of standout reps going into the weekend. He will bring elite power and speed to whatever NFL team that is in need of a game-changing defensive end.

Practices and game coverage will take place on the NFL Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. from South Alabama.