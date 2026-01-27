NFL Draft Odds Before the Super Bowl: Surprise Movement Behind Fernando Mendoza

We still have the Super Bowl to watch in a couple of weeks, but after that, it's time to look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft.

As we all expected, Fernando Mendoza is a significant favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, but a new name has emerged as the second option. Rueben Bain Jr., the pass-rusher from Miami, has long been the second name on the odds list, but he has fallen to third at DraftKings. Let's take a look.

NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds

Fernando Mendoza -8000 (98.77% implied probability)

Trinidad Chambliss +3500

Rueben Bain Jr. +4500

Arvell Reese +6000

Ty Simpson +9000

Mendoza still has a 98.77% chance of being the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but now it's the Ole Miss quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, that has taken over the second spot on the odds list.

No player arguably benefited from the College Football Playoff more than Chambliss. He looked fantastic in the Rebels' three games, surpassing 275 yards in all three games while throwing for four combined touchdowns and no interceptions.

He also proved to be a threat with his legs, rushing for a combined 527 yards this past season.

As long as the Raiders hold on to their top selection, they're likely to take a quarterback, and while Mendoza is the obvious choice, we all know by now that a lot can happen between the Super Bowl and the draft. With the combine, player interviews, and senior days, it wouldn't be the first time that the top projected pick changes in the months leading up to the final decision.

If that happens and Mendoza drops, Chambliss would likely be the one to slot in as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

