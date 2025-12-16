Clemson Tigers Standout Edge Rusher Finalizes Plans to Return in 2026

As Clemson continues its postseason preparations for the Pinstripe Bowl, standout edge rusher Will Heldt became the latest Tiger to clarify his plans for next season amid an active 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

On Monday night, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Heldt and Clemson agreed to a deal for his return for the 2026 season, securing a key piece of the Tigers’ defensive front following the draft declarations of Peter Woods , T.J. Parker and DeMonte Capehart .

Clemson star defensive end Will Heldt has agreed to a deal to return to the Tigers for his senior year, per @ASCEND_FB. He led the Tigers in sacks (7.5) and TFLs (15.0). He’ll be among the ACC’s top defensive players in 2026. pic.twitter.com/uha6hkuDtX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2025

Heldt’s return comes after just one season with the program, having joined Clemson ahead of the 2025 campaign after beginning his collegiate career at Purdue .

His emergence became one of the Tigers’ top storylines this season, as he recorded 38 tackles and a forced fumble while leading the team with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks, production that led to a Third Team All-ACC honor following the season’s end.

Before arriving in upstate South Carolina, Heldt was an underrated three-star recruit from Carmel, Indiana. Purdue became his second Power 4 offer during his recruitment, an early sign of confidence that led to his commitment ahead of the 2023 season over programs such as Indiana , Iowa , Duke , Illinois , and Iowa State .

Despite entering as one of the lowest-rated recruits in his class, Heldt played in all 12 games as a true freshman and finished the season with 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

His true coming-out party came as a sophomore in 2024, where the 6-foot-6 defensive end lit up the stat sheet for 56 tackles, 10 for a loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and a 16-yard scoop-and-score. However, despite his strong individual campaign, his team still saw no success, finishing 1-11 on the season.

After back-to-back losing seasons at Purdue, the breakout edge rusher entered his name in the transfer portal. He received interest from programs like LSU and Texas A&M , but eventually decided to commit to Clemson, as the school was fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance and ACC Championship.

Despite a season that did not meet Clemson’s championship expectations, Heldt has consistently emphasized that his goals and perspective have not changed since arriving in the program.

“Obviously, the reason I came here was to win games and chase a National Championship,” Heldt said in late October. “The reality is that’s not going to be this year, but that has nothing to do with the community I built here and the people that I’ve met. [Clemson] really is a special place from that aspect — the culture here — and I’m blessed to have experienced that.”