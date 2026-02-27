Clemson Tigers at the NFL Combine: Defensive Tackle Turning Heads Early On Day 1



The next generation of great NFL players is here, and today is judgment day. With 319 athletes invited, the NFL Combine kicked off today in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, running through March 2.

In total, nine former Clemson players will be putting their skills to the test on the brightest stage this week.

Today, two of those nine laced up: T.J. Parker and DeMonte Capehart.

Let’s see how they stack up through early action.

40-Yard Dash: 4.63 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.61 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 10.0 feet

Parker is one of 35 defensive edges to receive an invitation to the combine. At the time of writing, 19 of those 35 have completed the four events listed above. Parker (6-foot-3, 260) seems to be coming in right around the middle of the pack.

He ranks 10th of 19 in the 40-yard dash. Meanwhile, his 10-yard split is fifth among edges thus far. His vertical jump is currently 12th of 19, and his broad jump is 10th of 19.

Entering the combine, Parker was projected by CBS as the No. 5 edge prospect in the combine class.

DeMonte Capehart, Defensive Tackle

40-Yard Dash: 4.85 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.71 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 8 feet 11 inches

In total, 29 defensive tackles were invited to the combine. At the time of writing, 15 of those 29 have finalized their scores, and Capehart (6-foot-5, 314 pounds) seems to be stacking up more than nicely.

Capehart’s 40-yard time is fourth out of 15, behind only Penn State’s Zane Durant, Southeastern Louisiana's Kaleb Proctor and Oklahoma’s Gracen Holton. In the 10-yard split, Capehart ranks No. 7 at this point in time, with the previous three guys ahead of him as well as David Gusta, Jackie Marshall and Nick Barrett. Capehart’s vertical is third of fifteen, behind Albert Regis and Gracen Holton once again. Capehart’s broad jump was his least impressive event, ranking 13th of 15.

Considering Capehart was ranked as the No. 22 prospect at his position ahead of the combine, it’s been a fantastic showing so far.

Peter Woods, Defensive Tackle

Woods was set to compete in events today, but ultimately weighed in instead, standing at 6-foot-2.5 and 298 pounds. By all measures, the expectations for Woods are high.

His production score of 81 is second among all DTs, and his athleticism score is first, combining for a first overall rank at his position. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Woods to former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders ahead of last season.

However, it was important to note that Woods did not participate in any combine events. This means that we only got his vitals, but will fully go on Clemson’s Pro Day on March 12.

Clemson DT Peter Woods will not work out today at the combine; he will perform fully at Clemson’s pro day on March 12th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2026

As things stand, Capehart might have silenced doubters: many have him as a Day 2 or Day 3 pickup after his combine performance. Meanwhile, Parker left some to be desired. For now, all eyes are on the six other Clemson invitees who will take center stage this week.