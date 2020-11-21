Clemson at Florida State: 5 Things to Watch For

The annual matchup between Clemson and Florida State used to be one of the most anticipated games of the season. Not so much anymore.

Fourth-ranked Clemson heads to Tallahassee as a 35-point road favorite and looking for their sixth straight win over a Seminoles team that has been ravaged by injury and opt-outs. A Clemson win would also make the Tigers the first ACC team to win three straight in Tallahassee.

5 Things To Watch For:

1. Trevor Lawrence: It's been three weeks since Lawrence last suited up. Knowing the competitive nature of the junior quarterback, it's safe to assume that Lawrence is itching to get back on the field. Not playing for such an extended period typically leads to some rust and timing issues but Lawrence isn't your typical player. Look for him to come out playing at the same level he has been all season.

2. Clemson Running Game: The Tigers are averaging almost 2.5 YPC less than they did in 2019. That's a pretty steep drop off. The Florida State defense comes in allowing close to 200 yards per game on the ground and 5.2 YPC, and that was before defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was lost for the season with an injury. The Clemson ground game needs to get going and this Seminoles defense provides them with the perfect opportunity to do so.

3. Clemson Defense Getting Healthy: Throughout the Tigers five year CFP run, Dabo Swinney's team has been pretty fortunate when it comes to avoiding the kind of injuries that can derail a season. That luck has caught up with them in 2020 as a multitude of players have missed extended periods of time and that was never more apparent than it was in the loss to Notre Dame, particularly on defense. After having last week off, a lot of those guys are expected back and it's coming at just the right time, as Clemson heads down the stretch.

4. Clemson Offensive Line: The coaching staff said they were going to do some self-scouting over the bye week in an effort to get the running game going and it will be interesting to see what tweaks, if any are made. Don't expect anything major such as changes in the lineup, but there could some minor changes in the rotation.

5. Travis Etienne: The senior running back has suddenly developed some fumbling issues. Etienne has put the ball on the ground in four consecutive games, the last two of which were returned for touchdowns. Blame it on bad exchanges, bad offensive line play, or whatever else, the fact remains it's become an issue, and one that needs to be corrected.

