Clemson Football’s All-In Cookout Reinforces Defensive Recruit’s Commitment
As July bleeds into August, the Clemson Tigers football team hits the field for fall workouts, which means there is less time to host recruits on campus.
Same goes for recruits. High school football practices are about to start and that takes their focus away from recruiting.
That’s why attending the All-In Cookout at Clemson was important for those players that have already committed as part of the Class of 2025, including Brayden Jacobs.
Jacobs, a 6-7, 310-pound offensive lineman from Buford, Ga., is one of the Tigers’ top commits for this Class. Ranked No. 132 overall, 247Sports considers him a four-star player and he committed to Clemson in January.
He underscores why Clemson’s class is so highly-regarded. Right now he’s the seventh-ranked player in the Tigers’ recruiting class.
The All-In Cookout gave him another chance to come to campus and interact with coach Dabo Swinney, his staff and other future Tigers.
Along with the cookout, they played kickball and dodgeball and, according to Tigernet.com, only reinforced why Jacobs committed to Clemson in the first place.
“It makes me feel even better about my decision,” he said. “It is a different type of place from the other colleges, which is the first reason why I wanted to come here. To come back here and feel that it is still the same difference from other places just makes me want to get here even more.”
Jacobs is part of a 15-player class that has committed to the Tigers so far, per 247Sports. None can sign a national letter-of-intent until the early-signing period in December.
On the offensive side of the ball Clemson has commitments from running back Gideon Davidson (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), offensive tackle Easton Ware (Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Va.), quarterback Blake Hebert (Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn.), wide receiver Carleton Preston (Freedom HS, Woodbridge, Va.), tight end Logan Brooking (Savannah Christian Prep, Savannah, Ga.), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne (Iona Prepraratory School, New Rochelle, N.Y.) and running back Marquise Henderson (Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.).
The defensive commitment include Clemson’s top-ranked player, defensive lineman Amare Adams from South Florence High School in South Florence, S.C. He is ranked No. 35 nationally by the site and committed to the Tigers last December.
Other defensive commitments include lineman Isaiah Campbell (Southern HS, Durham, N.C.), edge rusher Ari Watford (Maury HS, Norfolk, Va.), cornerback Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch HS, Zephyrhills, Fla.) and safety Tae Harris (Cedartown HS, Cedartown, Ga.),
Clemson opens the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia. After the opener the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC play and vs. Stanford on Sept. 28, marking their first game against one of the league’s three new members, which includes Cal and SMU.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.