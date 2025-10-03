Clemson Football Availability Report vs. UNC: Tigers Potentially Missing Key Opposing Player
This season, the ACC has implemented a mandatory injury report 48 hours, 24 hours and two hours before each team’s contest. The Clemson Tigers released its Thursday injury report ahead of the team’s matchup against North Carolina.
The only notable name that will be out for Clemson will be offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, who will miss his second game of the season with an injury. Thurmon played 50 snaps in the team’s loss to Syracuse 12 days ago after missing the loss to Georgia Tech.
Walker Parks will be the team’s starting right guard, but don’t be surprised if junior Harris Sewell has some snaps at the position as well in Thurmon’s place.
On the flip side, it will be the first game that the Tar Heels will need to release a mandatory injury report being their first ACC contest of the season. A lot of buzz has been around starting quarterback Gio Lopez ahead of the contest, who has been fighting a lower leg injury that was suffered in the team’s last game against UCF.
Lopez is questionable on the mandatory report, meaning Clemson could potentially see backup signal caller Max Johnson to start if Lopez is unable to start on Saturday afternoon. Johnson has already seen action in two games so far this season, relieving the starter.
In addition to the quarterback, offensive lineman Aidan Banfield is also questionable, being a starter in the trenches for the Tar Heels. Another important name is defensive lineman Pryce Yates, who is probable to play on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.
Below are all of the players that were named from Clemson’s side on the injury report:
OUT
- RB Jarvis Green
- RB Peyton Streko
- RB Jay Haynes
- DE Armon Mason
- LB Billy Wilkes
- OL Elyjah Thurmon
- DT Makhi Williams Lee
- OL Easton Ware
- OL Mason Wade
- WR Tristan Martinez
- DE Ari Watford
The other big name from the group is running back Jay Haynes, who was the backup to Phil Mafah last season before tearing his ACL in the team’s ACC Championship game last December. Though expected to play at some point this season, it could be a few weeks longer until we see the redshirt sophomore.
Below is all of the players who were named on the North Carolina injury report:
OUT
- LB Chinedu Onyeagoro
- LB Tyler Houser
- FB Henry Martello
- LB Jake Bauer
- TE Shamar Easter
- DL Laderion Williams
- TE Deems May
- DL Devin Ancrum
QUESTIONABLE
- QB Gio Lopez
- OL Aidan Banfield
PROBABLE
- WR Chris Culliver
- RB Caleb Hood
- DB Gavin Gibson
- DL Pryce Yates
- DB Ty Adams
- LB Evan Bennett
- TE Connor Cox
- DL Isaiah Johnson
- K Guytano Bartolomeo
Clemson and North Carolina will kickoff from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.