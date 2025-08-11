Clemson Football Begins Season Near Top of AP Poll
The Clemson Tigers will start the season as one of the top contenders for the national championship. The Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday, ranking Clemson No. 4.
Texas, Penn State and Ohio State are the three schools that rank ahead of them. Georgia rounds out the top five to start the 2025 campaign.
Clemson receives its highest preseason ranking since 2022, when they were also ranked fourth in the country. In all but one season, the Tigers have started each season in the top 10. They started last season ranked No. 14.
The AP Poll ranks them two spots higher than they’ll start in the Coaches Poll.
Last season saw Clemson retake the ACC crown from Florida State when they beat SMU in the conference championship game. This earned them an automatic bid in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.
They lost in the first round to Texas and finished 14th in the final AP Poll of the year.
The Tigers bring an experienced team to the table led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who could be the top pick in next year’s NFL draft. Wide receivers Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and TJ Moore are back to provide Klubnik with top weapons.
They’ll also be anchored by an offensive line that has seen a major turnaround in the last couple of seasons under Matt Luke.
Some positions will see some new faces taking over. Tight end Jake Binningstool is now with the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Tigers to replace 530 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.
A top candidate to take the helm is Olsen Patt-Henry. On just nine receptions last season, he tallied 121 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The defensive side of the ball is expected to field one of the better squads in college football. Defensive tackle Peter Woods is coming off a strong year where he picked up three sacks, forced a fumble and picked up 26 total tackles in 11 games played.
Incoming freshman Amare Adams is quickly rising into a contributing role before his first season in college has even gotten underway. He’s already being put in the same regard as Christian Wilkins, C.J. Spiller and Sammy Watkins.
Clemson will get things started when it takes on fellow Tigers, LSU, at home, in their own Death Valley on Aug. 30. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.