Clemson Football Depth Chart Outlook: Quarterback

In the dog days of summer, there’s no better way to bring up the new football season without breaking it down.

So, why not get it going after the Fourth of July weekend?

Clemson football will see plenty of new faces going into 2026, from a new offensive coordinator to a new starting quarterback to the most transfers that the program will see enter in its history. With each position, Clemson Tigers on SI will break down each player and where they stand entering the 2026 season.

Of course, kicking it off means that we have to start with the most important position in the sport: quarterback. Especially with a season without Cade Klubnik as the starter, it means that there’s more to talk about entering a heated competition.

Clemson Quarterbacks (by class)

Trent Pearman, graduate senior, 6-foot, 190 pounds

Christopher Vizzina, redshirt junior, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Colson Brown, redshirt junior, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Chris Denson, redshirt freshman, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Tait Reynolds, freshman, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Brock Bradley, freshman, 6-foot, 190 pounds

The Expected Starter: Christopher Vizzina

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina is the frontrunner for the Tigers' starting job entering 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Birmingham, Ala. native took his time to wait for the starting quarterback spot to open for the Tigers, and in his fourth season with the program, he will finally have the opportunity to do so.

Vizzina hasn’t had much of a sample size while going into the 2026 season, just one start in the only game that Klubnik missed in his college career. In that contest, playing SMU at home, he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a game that the Tigers would lose.

Besides that, except for small appearances in blowout games, that is it for the expected starter. However, head coach Dabo Swinney said he has done everything he could to be in the position that he is in entering fall camp.

“I want to see him show up every day and prove it,” he said. “Just bring that edge every day."

If that ends up being the case, then Clemson’s next quarterback has been one who has been waiting in the wings for quite some time.

The Sleeper: Tait Reynolds

Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds is expected to compete with Vizzina for the starting job. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson’s quarterback competition is a two-horse race between Vizzina and Reynolds, who had an outstanding spring that caused plenty of growth as a mid-year enrollee.

Reynolds is big, using the frame of a two-sport athlete to look the part without even taking classes for the Tigers just yet. He is overcoming a hamstring injury that sidelined him in his senior season, but the dual threat could be the competition that Vizzina needs.

In the spring game, the Queens Creek, Ariz. native finished with 74 passing yards while completing 70% of his passes. He did show some growing pains, but it comes with being a freshman.

Swinney typically goes with experience over talent to start his seasons, but if it’s a sinking ship in Clemson once we enter the middle of the fall, don’t be surprised if Reynolds is getting more looks in important scenarios.

One thing is for sure: he will get his chances.

The Rest of the Group

Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman (14) during the first Spring football practice open to media in Clemson, SC Friday, Feb 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Vizzina and Reynolds, there’s a question about who would play behind them. While most of the other players are unproven, Swinney thinks there might be another year of the “crockpot” awaiting.

Redshirt freshman Chris Denson was a notable talk toward the beginning of the spring, due to an electric two-series against Furman last November. However, there’s now more talk about him being a gadget-type player with the speed that he has, instead of his arm.

Trent Pearman is a fan-favorite among many, especially being a local kid from D.W. Daniel High School. We just don’t know what he can do against top competition despite practicing against the Tigers for the last five years.

Anderson transfer Colson Brown is a true athlete, playing multiple sports for Georgia Tech, his first school. But, again, he’s unproven at the level Clemson wants to play at.

Bradley is a little more of an undersized prospect, but he has a strong arm, according to Swinney. Expect a redshirt for Bradley unless things get worse within the room.

Clemson’s quarterback room is fairly set. Vizzina should be leading the charge, while Reynolds will await his chance at some point in the season. There’s been crazier things that have ended up happening, so we will await this summer for a final decision and depth chart on the quarterback situation in upcoming months.