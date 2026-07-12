Clemson Football Depth Chart Outlook: Tight End

Clemson football enters 2026 with plenty of high expectations, but there’s an expectation for one position group to bounce back to bring more juice to the offense: tight end.

The room’s leading receiver only had 215 yards, over 300 yards less than the Tigers’ leading receiver at the position in 2024, Jake Briningstool. However, with Chad Morris now at the helm for the program’s offense, there does seem to be more of an emphasis on bringing the position back in 2026.

So, like we’ve done with almost all of the offensive positions already, let’s break the room down. For one of Clemson football’s most important rooms under Morris, here’s the outlook on the tight end room entering next season.

Clemson Tight Ends (by class)

Olsen Patt-Henry, 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, senior

Charlie Johnson, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, redshirt junior

Christian Bentancur, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Jack Wolf, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, sophomore

Logan Brooking, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, redshirt freshman

Tayveon Wilson, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, freshman

The MVP: Olsen Patt-Henry

Clemson tight end Olsen Patt-Henry has seen praise from new offensive coordinator Chad Morris ahead of 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The senior is the leading returner in total yards for the Tigers in the room, but he does much more than be a receiver with strong hands. Most importantly, he’s the best tight end blocker that Clemson has.

That will be a key for Chad Morris’s offense: the run game. Clemson wasn’t able to run the ball effectively during pockets of the season, but the new offensive coordinator wants to change that in 2026. He said that Patt-Henry could be playing a significant role in that scheme, especially as an H-back.

“I firmly believe that Olsen has a chance to be very special in this offense,” he said back in February. “I think he’s very versatile.”

A new quarterback’s best friend is also a tight end, and with Patt-Henry expected to be very present in the offense, that could have him ending up being more productive than he was in 2026. He also fought lingering injuries throughout the season, including being out of the spring,

New seasons mean new opportunities, and with his style, the Naples, Fla., native should end up being the group’s best player next year.

The Sleeper: Logan Brooking

Clemson tight end Logan Brooking (7) is a promising position player who is expected to see more of a role in upcoming seasons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think the obvious choice here could’ve been Christian Bentancur, but going more outside the box with Brooking, a redshirt freshman who could see more opportunities after the limited sample size we saw in 2025.

Brooking was a top-30 tight end in the Class of 2025, but he brings a strong frame and NFL family to the table. His father, Keith, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection as an NFL linebacker, playing for a handful of professional teams. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end didn’t play much in 2025, but he made the most of it when he did.

The Bluffton native’s only reception was a touchdown against Furman, a four-yard grab in the corner of the end zone. He has the athleticism to make more of these plays in seasons to come, and 2026 could be that year where we see that.

Patt-Henry and Bentancur are ahead in the depth chart, making these snaps scarce. However, don’t be surprised if Brooking makes a move in the latter half of the season to excite fans.

The Rest of the Group

Clemson tight end Christian Bentancur (87) is expected to grow once again in his third season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We haven’t spoken much about Bentancur, who led the group in receiving yards last season. With how Morris has spoken about the offense, expect two tight end sets often, and Bentancur would be the other athletic tight end opposite Patt-Henry on the line.

He might be Clemson’s best pass-catching tight end that we know of, meaning he should get some looks from the quarterback early.

Behind the three that we’ve mentioned would probably be Charlie Johnson, a reserve tight end who saw plenty of spring practice snaps with Patt-Henry sidelined. He was often the other blocking tight end, due to his frame, while bringing some of the most experience that the room has for Kyle Richardson.

Jack Wolf was actually a women’s basketball manager last season, so he will be a reserve player too. Meanwhile, Tayveon Wilson was a three-star recruit who could see time during garbage time. However, with how head coach Dabo Swinney develops tight ends, he might want another year of development before seeing the field.

Seeing how Clemson's offenses of the past used tight ends, it will be an interesting 2026 to see who steps up. The Tigers have plenty of talent in the room, and even if numbers are lower than the receivers when it comes to yards, there will be lots of dirty work being done to help the program be efficient on that side of the ball.