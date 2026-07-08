Clemson Football Depth Chart Analysis: Offensive Line

Day three of the Clemson football depth chart analysis is going into the trenches, literally.

The Tigers’ offensive line will see plenty of changed going into 2026, without the likes of Ryan Linthicum, Tristan Leigh, Walker Parks and Blake Miller. With that, it means that there will be a whole new crew heading into the new season for Matt Luke’s group.

So, let’s break it down. We’ve done the running backs already and began with the quarterbacks. Now, one of the most important positions in the game: linemen.

Clemson Running Backs (by class)

Dietrich Pennington, 6-foot-5, 355 pounds, redshirt senior

Collin Sadler, 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, redshirt senior

Chapman Pendergrass, 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, redshirt senior

Harris Sewell, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, senior

Carlito Jones, 6-foot-8, 275 pounds, redshirt junior

Hayes Galloway, 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, redshirt junior

Bryce Smith, 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, redshirt junior

Ian Reed, 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, redshirt junior

Ronan O’Connell, 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Elyjah Thurmon, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Mason Wade, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Brayden Jacobs, 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, sophomore

Gavin Blanchard, 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, redshirt freshman

Easton Ware, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, redshirt freshman

Tucker Kattus, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, redshirt freshman

Carter Scruggs, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, freshman

Grant Wise, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, freshman

Chance Barclay, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, freshman

Leo Delaney, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, freshman

Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, freshman

Braden Wilmes, 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, freshman

The MVP: Harris Sewell

Clemson offensive lineman Harris Sewell has been called the position's "anchor" going into 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sewell has played both left and right guard throughout his time with the Tigers. However, he will be called to play another position that he’s been cross-trained with throughout his time at Clemson: playing center.

With Linthicum gone, Swinney called Sewell into the fray, and even offensive coordinator Chad Morris has called him “the anchor” of the trenches. Playing in 35 of his last 40 games says a lot about who he is.

Pair him with a coach with plenty of details in Luke, and it seems like the blend for him to be the main guy on the line makes sense. He brings over 1,500 snaps into the fray in 2026, and that’s an abundance of experience compared to plenty of other players expected to play on the line next season.

Expect him at center, but if there’s changes, playing at either guard spot won’t be an issue to the senior.

The Sleeper: Grant Wise

Grant Wise (64) is a true freshman who can make plenty of noise for the Tigers early in his career. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Florida freshman played all over the interior at his time at Pace High School, but there’s perhaps something that Wise brings to the table that not many others can say they’ve done.

And it involves power.

Wise was a power lifter in high school, becoming a Florida Olympic lifting champion in his junior year. The year before, he was a runner-up, but he came to campus before he could defend his belt. That’s the type of player that can wreck games for Swinney next season.

“I don’t know that we’ve ever signed a guy better than Grant Wise,” the Clemson head coach said on National Signing Day in December. This is a beast of a man, like this is a guy that looks like he’s a senior in college right now.”

Wherever Sewell plays, Wise could be a player to relieve him, if necessary. He has experience as a center as well, especially since his father was a center for Miami in the late 1990s.

Honestly, all the freshman coming into the program could be on this list. If anybody though, since it is such a developmental position, it will be Wise due to the power he comes in with.

The Rest of the Group

Clemson offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (74) comes into his sophomore season as one of the biggest pieces of the trenches. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson’s offensive line will be new starters this season, there’s no doubt about that. So, who will make up the trenches?

On one end, it will be Brayden Jacobs, who had a tremendous freshman season while picking up four starts in his young career. One of the biggest players that Luke can choose from, he will be one of Clemson’s best lineman if he can stay healthy.

At guard, there are more options, too. Elyjah Thurmon, Collin Sadler and Ronan O’Connell all saw experience at the positions, but injuries played a factor here, too. Thurmon was hurt for the majority of the season, while Sadler missed the spring with surgery. They have to stay healthy for the offensive line to be fluid, unless there are more contenders in the spring.

That can include either redshirts, or true freshman.

Keep an eye out for redshirt Tucker Kattus, who saw plenty of snaps throughout the spring and saw valuable time in Clemson’s spring game. Freshmen Chance Barclay and Carter Scruggs have stood out to many, including Thurmon himself.

At the other tackle, it will look like a battle between redshirt freshman Easton Ware and redshirt sophomore Mason Wade. Both don’t have much experience, similar to most, but came into the program as highly-valued prospects.

Swinney had options on the line, but he will need to get through fall camp without injuries to make sure he is at full strength. This Clemson offensive line might need almost everybody in the room to help out during the 2026 season.

But the Tigers have the frames and the incoming quality for that.