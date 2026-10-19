Clemson Football Game Time Announced vs. Florida State

Clemson football has seen the benefit of playing in plenty of games that enter the evening to begin this 2026 season. Once again, that’s where the Tigers will be to round out October.

The ACC announced the game times for the Week 9 slate, which will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31. Clemson will play at Florida State that night, with the game coming at 7 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Clemson-Florida State is set 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hk8T81o7ny — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 19, 2026

Clemson is currently 4-2 on the season, with losses coming to its only ranked teams on the schedule, LSU and Miami. If it is able to surpass the Virginia Tech Hokies at home this weekend, another night game, it will enter Tallahassee, Florida, with one of the best ACC records of the season.

But pairing an away trip to Doak Campbell Stadium, along with the storyline of it being Halloween night, is a spooky way to end October.

The Seminoles haven’t been the best compared to their teams of old, holding a 3-4 record while being towards the bottom of the conference standings with a 1-3 record. Florida State’s ACC win was a strong one though, taking down Virginia 38-7 at home.

At the same time, Mike Norvell’s group hasn’t been able to close out games.

Florida State forced four turnovers in its first ACC contest, SMU, but lost by three at home. The Seminoles led Alabama 21-6 in Tuscaloosa at one point before losing by two scores. Similarly, last week, they couldn’t hold on against Miami, the now No. 1 team in the country, losing in double overtime in Coral Gables.

However, Clemson’s opponent will be on the bye this weekend, meaning it will be fresh and prepared for a Tiger team that will look to impress offensively this weekend. Head coach Dabo Swinney’s group has won the last two games against Florida State, though, including a 24-10 win at Memorial Stadium last season.

The Halloween contest is now Clemson’s sixth of its eight opponents that have been a night game so far this season. Going into this contest, the only game that the Tigers have played that hasn’t been under the lights in an ACC game was North Carolina. However, a lightning delay tested that theory in the fourth quarter of that game.

However, the contest means that another story of the conference rivalry will commence on Halloween night, and it’s an important one for the ACC that the Tigers will look to have go their way.