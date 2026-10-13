How Clemson Football Won Its Bye Week

Every team in college football has a bye week, if not, two of them in a given season. Typically, the week is for rest, reconnecting as a group and getting ready for the next opponent.

Unless you’re the Clemson Tigers, who essentially had every matchup fall their way this past weekend.

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s loss to the Miami Hurricanes two weekends ago saw Clemson suffer its first ACC loss of the season, losing its spot in the driver’s seat that would see it go to the conference championship. However, in the week that the Tigers were off, the playing field leveled.

Two ACC teams put their respective undefeated conference records on the line last weekend and ended up losing: Duke and Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils fell at Georgia Tech, while Pitt lost at home to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, six teams have only one loss in the ACC, and Clemson is one of them.

Of course, Miami was on a bye this week, meaning it couldn’t lose. That was another benefactor from the weekend, but most predict the Hurricanes to make it to Charlotte anyway.

Other losses helped the Tigers, too. Florida State and Virginia Tech lost, meaning they both now have two losses in conference play. Those are the next two ACC opponents Clemson plays, and seeing them struggle as of late, it helps the Tigers see who the true contenders are in the conference after high hopes for both schools.

So, instead of a 3-2 record that isn’t appealing, Swinney’s team is tied for third in the ACC, currently at 2-1 in the conference. The only true schools that are ahead of the Tigers are Miami and Wake Forest, which are 3-1 in the conference and have only lost to Miami in ACC play. That would be considered the biggest threat to Clemson in contending in the ACC.

The other teams, which are 2-1 in the conference, are Pitt, SMU, Virginia and Cal. The most important takeaways with all these teams? The Tigers don’t play any of them for the rest of the season.

Of course, the key factor to having the Tigers play in Charlotte for the third time in five seasons, which would be to win out, and games against the Hokies and Blue Devils will test that, among others. Now, Clemson will need to see similar results to what happened last weekend, which was teams beating up on each other that perhaps weren’t favored to do so.

Long story short, everything is in front of Clemson still, and its weekend off ended up seeing the Tigers as winners entering this week’s matchup with Charleston Southern.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.