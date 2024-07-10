Clemson Football Given Low Preseason Ranking by ESPN Analyst
With college football right around the corner, tons of out preseason predictions are being released by the analytics community, different pundits who cover the sport, and every fan who is ready for the year to begin.
For Clemson, the goal is simple: get back into the College Football Playoff.
Whether that comes by winning the ACC, or by doing enough during the regular season where they can earn an at-large bid, it doesn't really matter as long as they find themselves in a position where they can compete for a national championship again.
It's been three years since the Tigers were in the CFP, and with the new 12-team format, there is more room for them to get in.
That will be determined by what happens on the field, but how teams are regarded before the games are played can go a long way in shaping how the committee views different programs around the country.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy released his Top 25 list and had Clemson a bit too low for comfort.
In his rankings, he puts the Tigers at No. 14 heading into the upcoming season.
"This is a bit of a strange spot ... We're gonna find out all we need to know about Clemson in Week 1. They play Georgia ... Clemson very much in the mix in the ACC. People that are saying they're dead, they're done, I disagree. Clemson has a chance to definitely win the league this upcoming year," he said.
Starting with the fact they currently sit 14th on his list is concerning as that would keep them out of the College Football Playoff if everything finished the way he's predicting when it comes to his best teams in the country.
But, McElroy also noted that the Tigers are this low because of the uncertainty surrounding Cade Klubnik and how this offense might look.
Their young signal caller has to take the next step if Clemson is going to be contenders, and since it's unsure if that will be the case, it's fair to put a limited ceiling on this team. However, their defense will be one of the top units in the country again, so if they can find some consistency on offense, then that will raise the boundary on what they can accomplish.
A lot is riding on this team for Dabo Swinney.
He's been under fire for how he has approached this new era of college football, but if Clemson is able to get back into the CFP, many of those concerns will wane a bit.