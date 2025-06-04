Clemson Football Lands Commitment from Brother of Tigers Defensive Star
Clemson Tigers are adding a noteworthy linebacker to their defense: Max Brown, according to Hayes Fawcett with ON3.
Brown was considering top programs like Ohio State, Auburn, and Tennessee, but ultimately landed on becoming a Tiger.
His name might sound familiar to Clemson fans as he is the younger brother of Sammy Brown (also a linebacker).
About Clemson Commit Max Brown
Max is a part of the 2027 class out of Jefferson, Ga., and is the Tigers' first commitment from that class.
In just two high school seasons he averaged seven tackles a game per MaxPreps. He had 195 total tackles with 102 of those being solo. There was also four separate times that he was back receiving a kick return where he averaged 23 yards per return.
His high school season had an impressive finish in 2024 when his team made it all the way to the Georgia High School Association Class 3A State Championship. They ultimately ended up falling short to Calhoun.
His brother Sammy just finished his rookie season with the Tigers and he set the bar high for his little brother.
He earned Freshman All-American Team honors from almost every major outlet. Sammy also is one of seven players who ever had double-digit tackles for loss as a true freshman according to the Tigers.
As an incoming junior in high school Max stands at 6-foot-1 weighing in at 215 pounds. In comparison his older brother Sammy is 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, going into his second season in the orange and purple.
The Brown brothers are used to the comparisons to one another, especially since they play the same position. If Sammy plays a full career with the Tigers and doesn’t leave for the National Football League Draft, then the two will both be playing at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium together when Sammy is a senior and Max is a freshman.
Clemson has had some noteworthy recruits visit recently and the coaching staff is working hard to establish incoming talent for upcoming seasons. Landing Brown was a big win for the Tigers and he will hopefully hit the ground running when he makes the move to Clemson.