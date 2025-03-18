Clemson Football Locks In Unofficial Visit with Coveted Recruit
The Clemson Tigers' football program is off to a fast start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and they're not looking to slow down any time soon.
After a recent flurry of commitments, the Tigers have vaulted all the way into the top seven in the On3 recruiting rankings with 12 total commits.
Recruiting never stops though, and any good coach will tell you that it's always best to strike while the iron is still hot. This is what Clemson will be looking to do with one of the nation's top recruits on March 23rd.
That's when 2026 4-star cornerback Khary Adams will be taking his first unofficial visit to Clemson per On3's lead recruiting analyst Chad Simmons.
A native of Towson Maryland, Adams is currently ranked as the 30th best recruit in the nation and the fourth best corner in the 2026 class per On3's composite rankings, the On300.
The Tigers will have their work cut out for them however, as the highly sought after prospect will also be making several other unofficial visits towards the end of March and into April.
Following his visit with Clemson on the 23rd, Simmons reports that Adams plans to visit their hated in-state rivals in the South Carolina Gamecocks on the 31st. From there, he will head west to see the Oregon Ducks on April 11th, before capping things off on April 13th with the Michigan Wolverines.
As of this writing, the Penn State Nittany Lions appear to be in the driver's seat when it comes to Adams, with On3 currently giving the best odds to land him at 25%. It's always best to take these kinds of projections with a grain of salt though, especially with so much time left until National Signing Day.
On the other hand, the Tigers will have some ground to make up if they hope to eventually land Adams. As was mentioned before, he's already shown some serious interest in not only Penn State, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as well.
He's already visited both schools multiple times, and has at least one more visit to each planned. Conversely, this will be the first time Adams has taken a trip to Clemson.
Clearly there is still a ton of work to do for Dabo Swinney and company in this particular recruitment, but one visit is all it takes to shake things up.
If the Tigers are able to wow Adams next it will be very interesting to see how things unfold going forward.