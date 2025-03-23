Clemson Football Loses Recruiting Battle for 2026 Running Back to ACC Rival

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Javian Mallory has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’11 205 RB from Boca Raton, FL chose the Hurricanes over Clemson, Florida, & Alabama



“It’s been a journey, but the decision is made. 100% locked in! #GoCanes”… pic.twitter.com/Vg0DGDjPR2