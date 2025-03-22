Clemson Football Loses Battle for Elite Offensive Lineman to In-State Rivals
After starting slow in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Clemson Tigers answered back in a major way with a bevy of commitments coming out of their Elite Retreat weekend.
While things have slowed down since then, they have already laid the groundwork for securing a high-end class that will set their program up for success in the immediate and long-term future.
But, the world of recruiting is ever-changing, and when it comes to finishing with one of the top-ranked classes, it's paramount to continue winning battles over the course of this cycle.
Clemson lost one for an elite in-state recruit.
6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman Zyon Guiles from Hemingway committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks, picking the SEC program over the Tigers and Georgia.
Guiles is rated as a four-star prospect by On3's Industry Ranking, but On3 themselves are the highest on the interior offensive lineman out of the four major recruiting services by putting him 40th in the class and third at his position.
This is a tough blow for Clemson.
While they have four offensive lineman, and two on the interior, already committed in their 2026 class, it's always tough to lose a battle for an in-state prospect, especially when they end up with South Carolina.
"What made them right for me I'd definitely say is the family aspect of it. The development. It was great. Really just I can see myself being around the coaching staff. How they treat their families was good. It's definitely somewhere I see myself coming in and playing," Guiles said, per Steve Wiltfong of On3 (subscription required).
Now, Clemson will have to go back to the drawing board.
They are still involved with other high-profile offensive linemen in the 2026 class, but they'll have to pick themselves up off the mat after losing this recruiting battle.