Clemson Football’s National Standing in Statistics Through 10 Games
The Clemson Tigers earned their fifth win of the season last Friday night, taking down Louisville in upset fashion, 20-19, to end the Cardinals’ post-season hopes.
Now, as we enter Week 13, the Tigers' national stats tell a familiar story: moments of promise matched with stretches of frustration. A closer examination of the Tigers' performance across all three phases reveals how they compare to the rest of the country and what those numbers might indicate for their final games and postseason aspirations.
With the 2025–26 season nearing its finish, here’s where Clemson stands across the major FBS statistical categories.
(Rankings are out of 134)
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 27.1 points per game (tied for No. 68)
Total Offense: 399.2 yards per game (No. 60)
Passing Offense: 278.3 yards per game (No. 20)
Rushing Offense: 120.9 yards per game (No. 109)
Red Zone Offense: 26/31 - 83.9% (No. 74)
3rd Down Conversion Percentage: 44/131 - 33.6% (No. 116)
4th Down Conversion Percentage: 18/31 - 58.1% (tied for No. 56)
Sacks Allowed: 1.50 sacks allowed per game – 15 total (tied for No. 37)
Turnovers Lost: 14 (tied for No. 80)
Time Of Possession: 30 minutes per game (No. 44)
Completion Percentage: 66.7% (tied for No. 29)
First Downs: 210 first downs (No. 65)
Touchdowns: 33 TDs (specific ranking not listed)
Yards Per Play: 5.92 YPP (specific ranking not listed)
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 22 points allowed per game (tied for No. 46)
Total Defense: 354.7 yards allowed per game (No. 54)
Passing Defense: 242 yards allowed per game (No. 100)
Rushing Defense: 112.7 yards allowed per game (No. 25)
Red Zone Defense: 23/28 - 82.1% (No. 53)
3rd Down Defense: 42/133 - 31.6% (No. 17)
4th Down Defense: 10/21 - 47.6% (tied for No. 42)
First Down Defense: 195 first downs allowed (tied for No. 63)
Sacks: 2.60 sacks per game — 26 total (tied for No. 18)
Tackles For Loss: 6.4 per game (tied for No. 26)
Turnovers Gained: 11 (tied for No. 84)
Touchdowns Allowed: 25 (specific ranking not listed)
Yards Allowed Per Play: 5.34 (specific ranking not listed)
SPECIAL TEAMS/OTHER:
Turnover Margin: -3 (tied for No. 97)
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 4.4 (tied for No. 14)
Net Punting: 40.62 yards (No. 44)
Punt Returns: 5.5 yards per return (No. 106)
Punt Return Defense: allows 0.71 yards per return (No. 3)
Kickoff Returns: 20.4 yards per return (tied for No. 74)
Kickoff Return Defense: allows 34.33 yards per return (No. 134)