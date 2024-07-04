Clemson Football Predicted to Play in Bowl Game That Won’t Excite Fans
After one of their worst seasons in recent memory, the Clemson football program will look to reach the top of the College Football world this time around. 9-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC simply won't cut it for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, as the expectations are, at the very least, to make the College Football Playoffs.
With 12 teams making the College Football Playoffs starting in 2024, Clemson should comfortably make the Playoffs. If this were a few years ago, it'd all be guaranteed that they'd do just that.
ESPN's early college football rankings have Clemson at No. 16, a bit lower than many were hoping for. However, as ESPN alludes to, the lack of additions in the transfer portal was a major issue, as Clemson was one of just four teams that didn't land one player from the portal.
The other were Military academies.
"As my colleague David Hale pointed out, there were four FBS teams that didn't take a transfer from the portal this offseason: Air Force, Army, Navy and Clemson.
"Transferring into one of the service academies requires the intervention of a member of the U.S. Congress. For whatever reason, transferring to Clemson seems to be even more difficult these days."
If Clemson were to finish No. 16, they'd be out of the College Football Playoffs come selection time.
And Brad Crawford of 247 Sports also believes that's going to be the case.
Crawford predicted bowl games for 2024, predicting that Clemson will take on Utah in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
"The Utes and Tigers have never met on the gridiron, so needless to say this would be one of bowl season's most-anticipated matchups outside of the College Football Playoff.
"It would also mean organizers in Orlando lobbied for both selections, high-end finishers in the Big 12 and ACC not quite good enough to be voted in the playoff. Utah is one of the trendy picks to win the Big 12, but few are taking Clemson to unseatat the top of the ACC."
Clemson will have every opportunity in the book to make the College Football Playoffs. If they finish in the top two in the ACC or win the conference championship, they're all but guaranteed in.
Taking on Georgia during the first week of the season, the Tigers could make a big statement and show the committee that this is a different team than a year ago.
Clemson will play its regularly scheduled ACC teams and a few out-of-conference games, including one against a decent Stanford program.
They have every opportunity to prove who they are week in and week out, so it's up to them to prove they belong.