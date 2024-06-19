Clemson Football Receives Elite Outlook In Newest Projection
The Clemson Tigers football program had one of the most disappointing seasons in recent history in the 2023-24 campaign. Finishing 9-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, the expectation is for Clemson to be back at the top, competing for a national championship.
Anything less and the fan base will start to show its dissatisfaction, and rightfully so, with what fans believe this program can achieve.
Clemson will be battle-tested in 2024-25, starting off against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Much of the success next year will be on the back of Cade Klubnik, who was once viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in the country.
He had some ups and downs in his first full season as a starter, throwing for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on 454 attempts.
Klubnik has two years of eligibility left, so the focus will be on whether he can develop into what he was once looking to be.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN ranked college football teams through 2026, looking at the future of each program. He ranked Clemson No. 12.
"Clemson is coming off of its first four-loss season since 2011 and has just one CFP win since its most recent national title in 2018.
"The transfer portal era has been bumpy, in part because of coach Dabo Swinney's resistance to adding transfers. Clemson's high school recruiting remains strong -- its 2025 class ranks No. 5 in the latest rundown -- but upgrades are needed, especially with an offense that ranks 45th nationally in scoring since the start of the 2021 season."
Rittenberg has warranted concerns with Dabo Swinney's lack of recruiting in the transfer portal.
Not recruiting out of the portal likely won't lead to much success for a few different reasons. While having a top-five ranked 2025 recruiting class is a positive sign, it's almost impossible to ask 18-year-old kids to come in and do what some 22-year-old transfers can do.
There are grown men in the transfer portal, and Clemson continues to bank on young kids who only have a few months of college weightlifting and a lack of experience.
He hasn't shown the willingness to change his ways when it comes to the portal, leading to some questions about what the future of the program looks like.
Another down year for the Tigers could be all it takes for Swinney to start hitting portal. If not, the athletic department will have to think about potentially making a change.