Clemson Football Schedules Latest Non-Conference Game for 2029
The Clemson Tigers will face the East Carolina Pirates in a non-conference game slated for 2029, the school announced earlier this week.
The Tigers now have three of their four non-conference games set for that season, as they’ll host the Pirates, along with facing Georgia and traveling to South Carolina. Clemson will likely fill out the schedule with an FCS opponent to be determined.
ECU and Clemson have never met in football. The Greenville, N.C.-based institution plays in the American Athletic Conference.
Like most programs, the Tigers schedule out non-conference games well in advance. In fact, their four-game non-conference slates are full through 2028, with the exception of an FBS game needed in 2027.
That doesn’t mean things can’t change. Clemson is currently involved in a lawsuit with the ACC that many believe, should Clemson win, could lead the Tigers to leave the conference and move to another league. Which league the Tigers join that could force them to alter their non-conference slate.
The constant for Clemson is its annual in-state rivalry game with South Carolina. It is scheduled out to 2037.
Other notable non-conference contracts include SEC power Georgia. The Tigers and Bulldogs have a home-and-home set up for 2029-30 and another set up for 2032-33. New SEC member Oklahoma is on Clemson’s slate for 2035 and 2036, also as a home-and-home. LSU and Clemson will play a home-and-home in 2025-26.
Clemson and Notre Dame will also play on a consistent cadence as non-conference opponents, even though the Tigers and Fighting Irish play ACC football. Those games will be a home-and-home in 2027-28, a home game in 2031, a road game in 2034 and a home game in 2037.
Clemson and Georgia will face each other in Atlanta on Aug. 31 in the season opener for both teams at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
After that, the Tigers play three straight games at home — Appalachian State on Sept. 7, NC State on Sept. 21 and Stanford on Sept. 28. The game with the Cardinal is the ACC opener.
In October, the Tigers get their shot at defending ACC champion Florida State on Oct. 5 in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson then travels to Wake Forest on Oct. 12 and hosts Virginia on Oct. 19.
In November Clemson will host Louisville on Nov. 2, travel to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, host The Citadel on Nov. 23 and wrap up the regular season at home against South Carolina on Nov. 30.
Clemson is shooting to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.