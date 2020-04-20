AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Leggett, Spiller Among 2020 Clemson Hall of Fame Class

CU Athletic Communications

The Clemson Athletic Department will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame this fall, Block C Club Director Bob Mahony said on Monday. The new inductees include one former head coach, one longtime administrator and six former student-athletes. The class includes five All-Americans, two ACC MVPs and two members of the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team.

The class will be honored the weekend of October 16-17 in conjunction with the Clemson vs. N.C. State football game at Memorial Stadium.

The group includes C.J. Spiller and Trevor Booker, who were both in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. 

Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2009 when he was a unanimous All-American and ACC MVP. Spiller was also an All-American in track during his Clemson career. 

Booker led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments as an All-American basketball player from 2006-10. He became the first ACC men’s basketball player with 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 blocks and 100 steals.

Jack Leggett is the only head coach in this year’s class. He led the Clemson baseball team for 22 years and took the Tigers to 21 NCAA Tournaments. Seven times Clemson had a top 10 final ranking, including three years when the Tigers reached the Final Four of the College World Series. He took the Tigers to the CWS six times overall.

Three-time All-America golfer Nicky Goetze, who started on four top 20 Clemson teams during the early 1990s, also will be inducted. Goetze also was also an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association. Former NCAA track champion Travis Padgett, a two-time winner of the school’s Frank Howard Award and ACC men’s track MVP indoors and outdoors in 2008, will be one of the 2020 inductees. He still holds the school record in the 100 meters at 9.89.

Julie Augustyniak was named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary women’s soccer team and now joins her twin sister Nancy in the Clemson Hall of Fame. Clemson won the ACC regular-season championship and finished a program-best fifth in the nation her senior year (2000). Cappy Craig was Clemson’s first ACC Champion and a two-time All-America diver at Clemson in 1982. She led Clemson to its first top 20 NCAA finish that same year.

Bill D’Andrea began an over 30-year association with Clemson athletics as a graduate assistant football coach in 1983. He was a trusted member of Danny Ford’s coaching staff from 1986-89 when he helped the Tigers to three ACC Championships and four top 20 finishes, then held important administrative roles as the first leader of Vickery Hall and later as Executive Director of IPTAY.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The top QB recruit looks back on multiple calls with Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz

States Top Kicker Opens Up About Recruitment

Will Fowler, the top kicker in South Carolina, opens up about his recruitment and where Clemson stands

JP-Priester

Swinney on Deshaun Watson: He's a Winner and a Killer

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson completed his third year in the NFL, and is making his former head coach look more and more like a prophet with each passing season.

Zach Lentz

NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2010 Class

Kicking off the AllClemson.com series on some of the most memorable NFL draft classes of the Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney era, we start with a review of the 2010 NFL Draft, which included star C.J. Spiller going ninth overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Brad Senkiw

Who Will Be QB2 For the Clemson Tigers

While Lawrence, the favorite by many in the media to take home the Tigers first ever Heisman Trophy, has secured and solidified the starting job, who will be his backup is up for grabs.

Zach Lentz

Fastest Clemson Tiger: Does Travis Etienne Hold the Belt?

Clemson running back Travis Etienne bested Isaiah Simmons last year as fastest Clemson player, but receiver Frank Ladson and running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Melusi are challengers.

Brad Senkiw

Beaux Collins: How the California WR Impacts Clemson Recruiting

Clemson has begun to reach out beyond the ACC and SEC recruiting areas to recruit elite players. Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and even California prospects are now signing with the Tigers. During a recent junior day visit, Clemson landed one of its primary wide receiver targets.

Brian Smith

Khalil Greene: All Time Clemson Great

Former Clemson baseball player Khalil Greene is one of the most revered athletes in Clemson history, and one of the best players college baseball has ever seen

JP-Priester

Death Valley Debates: Episode 2

Welcome to the second episode of “Death Valley Debates,” where Zach Lentz and Brad Senkiw tackle the hottest topics involving Clemson athletics.

Zach Lentz

Lawrence Named First Team All-Decade; Watson Snubbed

MaxPreps recently released their list of All-Decade teams made up of 100 former players that, "features Heisman Trophy winners, college football national champions, impact players in the NFL and recruits from the Class of 2020 prepped to be the next marquee names."

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke