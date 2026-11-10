Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Reacts to New 24-Team Playoff Format in Upcoming Seasons

There aren’t many coaches who have been at the helm for the BCS Championship, 4-team and 12-team College Football Playoff formats. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of the outliers, though.

Now, with the news about a 24-team playoff format, beginning in the 2027 season, Swinney will witness his fourth change to the college football postseason. Of course, like any coach, there’s a reaction to it and to what it means for his program going forward.

Although he didn’t have a say in what the future holds, Swinney said that it was bound to happen on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, that doesn’t change the objective for what’s to come.

“My job is simple, is to try to get us, whatever the format is, to try to make sure we’ve got an opportunity to participate, and we’ve done that,” Swinney said.

Clemson went to the 4-team playoff six straight times from 2015-20, and when the bracket was extended to 12, the Tigers made it in their first season in 2024 by way of winning the ACC Championship. Now, the hope for Swinney is to get to the 24-team format, having a greater probability to getting to the postseason with each year moving forward.

The Tigers use their past history to justify that.

“Six final fours, four final twos, four national championship appearances,” Swinney said. ‘So, we did it when it went to 12, there’s been two of them to this point, we’ve been in one of them, so we’ve been in 50% of them at this point.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The issue that he has, though, is with the college football calendar, which has seen players leave and go to the transfer portal before the season is even over. Swinney wants teams to still have their full rosters, especially for the programs that are making the extended playoff in years to come.

He compares it to March Madness’s format.

“You got to fix the timing of the portal,” Swinney said. “I mean, we have no access to plays, so, the calendar is the bigger probablem to me in college football. I mean, like basketball, when they have their tournament, they don’t have guys leaving the tournament.”

However, he will worry about the things he can control, like the program that he’s been at the helm for since the 2009 season. He wasn’t asked about his opinion by the CFP committee, and he will leave it to them to make the decisions.

“That’s more, I think, the challenges from a tournament standpoint; whatever it is, that’s all being driven by TV, etc,” he said. “So, I don’t waste much time on that.”

The one issue that he does bring up is the elimination of conference championships, which becomes a moot point moving forward with the extended playoff. While he’s been at the helm, Clemson has won nine ACC Championships, more than any other program in the conference while he’s been there.

It’s not an issue for him from a dominance standpoint, rather one that is taking away special moments from 18-22-year-olds and the coaching staff.

“Those are special moments and memories, and I hate for future coaches and kids to not get the opportunity, and fans, to kind of experience that,” Swinney said.

However, Clemson still has potential to make the final one, needing a lot of help to get there before the conference schedule comes to a close. The Tigers will be back in action this weekend against Georgia Tech at home on Saturday afternoon.