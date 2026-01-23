Clemson to Host Ivy League Linebacker Following Walk-On Offer

Following the recent loss of linebacker Luke Ferrelli to Ole Miss , as we reported earlier this morning, the Clemson Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail as they look to add depth at the position.

Most recently, we’ve found out that Penn transfer Ryan O’Connell is set to officially visit Death Valley next Thursday, as first reported by SportsTalk Media Network. He has one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

STRecruiting: Penn transfer LB Ryan O'Connell plans to visit Clemson next Thursday. He has a PWO offer from the Tigers. He's also looking at Auburn, Northwestern and Minnesota among others. He graduates from Penn in May and will join his new school after that. — SportsTalk Media Network (@SCSportsNow) January 22, 2026

Among Clemson’s remaining targets, O’Connell stands out as one of the more intriguing, as his name surfaced shortly after receiving a Preferred Walk-On offer from the program earlier this week.

Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University as a Preferred Walk-On. @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/GbpbEym1NF — Ryan O’Connell (@Ryanoconnell213) January 20, 2026

But he has also drawn interest from several other schools, including Auburn , Northwestern and Minnesota , as he enters his fifth year.

With Ferrelli’s departure only adding to an already thinned linebacker room, the need for experienced depth has become increasingly clear for Clemson.

The Tigers have seen multiple contributors exit the position group this offseason, with Jamal Anderson transferring to SMU , Dee Crayton heading to UNLV and Wade Woodaz moving on to the NFL Draft .

The departures have seemingly left Clemson looking to stabilize the room with veteran options, making a player like O’Connell appealing as an experienced, physically developed backer who can provide immediate depth and mentorship heading into the fall.

Who is Ryan O’Connell?

In high school, O’Connell attended Fairfield Prep, which is an all-male school in Fairfield, Connecticut. Throughout his four years at the institution, he racked up tons of school and state honors, including Walter Camp First Team All-State and the team’s Defensive MVP.

However, with Northeastern football not particularly popular, he largely flew under the radar, ultimately signing with Ivy League program Penn University.

As a true freshman, the 6-foot-2 linebacker did not see any game action. That trend continued into his sophomore campaign as he didn’t log a single defensive snap through 10 games; however, he did play nearly 100 snaps on special teams.

After two years of waiting patiently, O’Connell finally saw his first meaningful defensive snaps, which translated into 14 tackles in 2024 .

His best year came this past season, where he played a career-high 293 defensive snaps while totaling 27 tackles, two sacks and two QB hits. He also finished tied for the sixth-most pressures by a linebacker in the Ivy League for the 2025 season, according to PSFN’s Cam Mellor .