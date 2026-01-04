Clemson Tigers Starting Linebacker Announces What's Next

Another Clemson Tiger has joined the journey to the pros amid the transfer portal news, with senior linebacker Wade Woodaz having officially entered his name in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to his Instagram.

This decision comes as no surprise to fans and staff alike, as Woodaz has exhausted all of his eligibility, spending the past four seasons with the program.

The Tampa, Florida, native was one of the more under-the-radar prospects in the country coming out of the 2022 class, and finishing with a three-star rating . He ranked as the No. 61 safety and the No. 41 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Woodaz made a transition from safety to linebacker once he arrived at Clemson. But, even with the position switch, he saw a significant amount of field action, recording 20 tackles , 5.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble through 14 games.

Woodaz made clear strides this offseason, breaking out as a sophomore and showcasing his versatility across the defense. Over 363 total snaps , he lined up in the box, along the defensive line, and as a slot linebacker. He finished the season with 28 tackles, including six for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions — one returned for a 35-yard pick-six, and the other brought back 59 yards.

Following a standout 2023 campaign, Woodaz entered his junior season with high expectations and delivered. In his first year as a full-time starter alongside now-Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter , he logged over 700 snaps and led the team with 83 tackles, including 10 for loss, while adding three sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and an interception.

With Carter departing ahead of the 2025 season, expectations remained high for both Woodaz and the Tigers, especially after the best year of his career. However, the season didn’t unfold as planned for either of them.

While he remained a full-time starter alongside Sammy Brown , his production declined, and his tackling consistency wavered, as the Tigers endured their worst season since 2010. He finished the year with 70 tackles, including seven for loss, along with half a sack and three pass deflections.

Ahead of the draft, Woodaz isn’t on many mock drafts, but he could slide into a draft projection with strong showings in workouts and postseason Senior Bowl games. He’s currently projected to be an undrafted free agent, according to NFL Mock Draft Database .

Entering 2026, rising junior Sammy Brown is expected to take over as the primary linebacker after serving as arguably the best player on the Clemson defense this past year, totaling a team-high 106 tackles , 13.5 for a loss, five sacks and one interception.