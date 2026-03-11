Clemson Hosting Top 2028 Quarterback for Two Spring Visits

While Clemson Tigers quarterback commit Kharim Hughley officially shut down his recruitment last week, it's not stopping the program from going after more players at the position.

On Wednesday, it was announced that 2028 signal caller Trace Hawkins has set up five official visits for the spring, with Clemson included in two of them, as first reported by 247Sports' Tyler Harden.

His first visit will be to Death Valley on March 28, followed by Florida State on April 7 and Florida on April 9. He'll then head to Clemson on April 11 before wrapping up with a visit to Duke on the 18th.

Hawkins is one of the best in his class, as he's rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 67 overall player, the No. 5 player at his position, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals' rankings.

These upcoming weeks won't be the first time he's set foot in Clemson, either. While he doesn't have an offer yet — as we know how stingy the program is — he appears to be one of head coach Dabo Swinney's top targets, having already visited in June and November of 2025.

Other visits from last year include Florida, Duke, and Auburn — all of whom have already offered the young talent.

The 6-foot quarterback attends Calhoun High School, and while he's been listed on the varsity squad since seventh grade, he made his initial mark as a freshman in 2024.

In his first year as a starter, Hawkins completed 68% of his passes for 2,079 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against just one interception. He also rushed for 352 yards and five touchdowns on 77 carries, all while leading the Yellow Jackets on a deep playoff run that culminated in a 3A state title. Standing in their way in the final was Jefferson — home of Clemson linebacker commit Max Brown — but Calhoun handled them convincingly, 20-7.

Following his breakout season, schools from all across the country started reaching out, but there was only more to come.

This past season, Hawkins put out career numbers on higher volume, recording 2,442 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He continued to show off his dual-threat ability as well, carrying the ball 31 times for 153 rushing yards and an additional three touchdowns. The team's fortunes didn't follow though, as the Yellow Jackets were upset by Douglass in the second round, 12-0.

Despite the early exit, Hawkins's sophomore tape only added to his stock. With two Clemson visits already under his belt and two more upcoming, it's clear the Tigers are serious about him, and the feeling appears mutual — even with a new offensive coordinator at the helm.