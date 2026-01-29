Clemson Linebacker Commit Officially Shuts Down Recruitment

After a turbulent 2025 season that saw the Clemson Tigers finish 7-6, legacy and linebacker commit Max Brown remains locked in.

On Wednesday afternoon, the longtime Clemson commit — and the first member of his class to commit back in June last year — announced he is officially shutting down his recruitment, saying it “was never a doubt.”

Was never a doubt, but just had to make it official! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/oKu3ZFGD0P — Max Brown 2027 4⭐️ (@maxbrown4_) January 28, 2026

He is the first 2027 commit to shut down his recruitment so far, but it came as no surprise considering he’ll be suiting up alongside his brother and First-Team All-ACC linebacker Sammy Brown .

The 6-foot-1 linebacker is rated as a three-star prospect, and ranks as the No. 416 overall recruit, the No. 28 player at his position, and the No. 41 player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals industry rankings .

Brown attends Jefferson High School — the same school his brother earned his five-star status at — and has spent the past three seasons on their varsity squad.

As a backup behind Sammy in his freshman season, he showed tons of promise as he tallied 43 tackles , one sack, one forced fumble and a blocked punt. But his true breakout season came in 2024 as a starter.

Through 15 games played, Brown racked up 152 tackles, 14 for a loss, two sacks, two pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. The sophomore helped lead Jefferson to a top-35 ranking in Georgia and a deep 3A playoff run that ultimately ended in a state title loss .

This past season, the junior hit the ground running on both sides of the ball for the first time in his high school career. Through only five weeks, Brown amassed 429 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 43 carries — that’s a whopping 10 yards per carry. Defensively, he totaled 43 tackles and one forced fumble.

Unfortunately, Brown suffered a knee injury in Week 5 against North Oconee that would keep him out for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, he showed his true character, cheering and encouraging his teammates from the sideline as they made another deep playoff run that, yet again, ended in a state title loss .

Super sad to announce that my Junior season has been cut short due to a knee injury. Love my team, especially the seniors; I know they’re going to keep this train moving.

Romans 8:18 - “The pain you’re feeling can not compare to the joy that’s coming." pic.twitter.com/WgxyOLXFMf — Max Brown 2027 4⭐️ (@maxbrown4_) September 13, 2025

Even with his recruitment now shut down, Brown’s commitment represents more than just individual talent; it further strengthens what is shaping up to be a highly promising 2027 class for Clemson.