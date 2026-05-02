Clemson Hosts Pair of 2027 Recruits, Offers One During Unofficial Visit

After a wave of recruiting misses on the offensive line over the past few months, Clemson Tigers coach Matt Luke has decided to expand his palette, offering another trench player this past weekend following an unofficial visit.

On Friday night, Luke Starcevic announced via X (Formerly Twitter) that Luke had extended an offer, making him the 11th offensive line prospect of the 2027 cycle.

He holds a total of 22 offers, including, but not limited to: Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Michigan and Vanderbilt.

#AGTG After a great talk with @CoachMattLuke in Memorial Stadium I’m blessed to recieve an offer from @ClemsonFB! Thank you for believing in me. Looking forward to the rest of the weekend! #DeathValley @coachchadmorris @carson_cramer pic.twitter.com/uikkn6M648 — Luke Starcevic (@lukestarcevic8) May 2, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound wrecking ball is an intriguing prospect, as he's rated a four-star across all sites, but is listed as an athlete on 247Sports, where he ranks as the No. 156 overall player, the No. 7 athlete and the No. 2 player in the state of North Dakota.

On3, on the other hand, lists Starcevic as an interior offensive lineman, ranking him as the No. 229 overall player, the No. 16 player at his position and the No. 2 player in his state.

Regardless of what position recruiting outlets see him as, though, Starcevic's production on the field is what has programs across the country taking notice.

The rising senior attends Kindred High School, playing both offensive line and tight end, as well as the defensive line. In 2025, Starcevic earned First-team All-State after logging 29 receptions for 544 yards and five touchdowns; 48 tackles, 15.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks; 3 carries for 3 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns; and 62 pancakes while blocking.

2025 Varsity Season Highlights

(Junior)

1st Team All State

Stats (10 GP)

Rushing: 3 Att, 3 Yds, 3 TDs

Receiving: 29 Rec, 544 Yds, 5 TDs

Blocking: 62 pancakes

Defense: 48 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 6.5 Sacks https://t.co/7PDhwfOyz0 — Luke Starcevic (@lukestarcevic8) November 29, 2025

The front-runner for the do-it-all prospect appears to be Kansas State, as he took an official visit to the program last weekend and has been on their campus three other times prior. However, most recently, Notre Dame hosted him for an unofficial visit in early April. Oregon also looks to be in contention after offering him in mid-March.

Starcevic looks to make a decision sooner rather than later. Still, it all depends on where he wants to play at the next level: the Wildcats are recruiting him at defensive end; the Fighting Irish prefer him on the offensive line — like Clemson — while Oregon is looking for him to play tight end.

The other recruit that made it on campus this weekend was placekicker Leif Hansen. He's rated a five-star kicker and ranks as the 22nd-best nationally, according to Kohl's Kicking Camp.

I had an awesome visit to @ClemsonFB today, the facilities and campus were amazing! Thank you @R_Allen86 for such a great time touring. Loved learning about the program! And thank you Coach Swinney for the hospitality, it was so great to meet you. I can’t wait to be back this… pic.twitter.com/GoscVTprt2 — Leif Hansen (@LeifHansen27) May 2, 2026

As a junior this past season for Sequoyah High School, Hansen connected on 10-of-12 field goal attempts (100% inside 50) with a long of 49 yards, converted 64-of-66 PATs, and also handled punting duties (38-yard average).

As it stands, he holds just one offer (Navy), but has recently visited Georgia, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Kennesaw State, Temple, Princeton and Yale.