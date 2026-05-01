Clemson Offensive Line Target Sets Commitment Date

Just a few weeks ahead of his scheduled visit with the Clemson Tigers, a top-tier offensive line prospect has announced his commitment date.

Four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson announced on his personal X account that he will choose where to play his college football on July 3rd.

The Irmo, SC product took an on-campus visit to Clemson just a month ago and has more visits scheduled for the coming weeks.

Just nine days ago, Carson cut down his list of schools to five: Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Despite offers from other Power Four programs like Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State, Carson settled on the list of five, but has notably not scheduled a visit with Georgia.

He’ll be visiting the Tigers on May 29th to continue his array of visits. On June 5th, he’ll be in College Station to visit the Aggies, and the next two weekends he will see the Volunteers (June 12th) and Gamecocks (June 19th), respectively.

Of the ten offensive linemen Clemson has offered in the class of 2027, they have yet to receive a commitment. Carson would be a great first piece to that class for coach Matt Luke, who has been consistently building strong classes since being hired as offensive line coach in 2024.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they brought in plenty of reinforcements at the position in the 2026 class. Luke saw six linemen commit to Clemson from this most recent class, with five of them being ranked within the top 40 at their respective positions.

Carson, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect, has been seen as a future offensive tackle starter during his recruitment by analysts. Despite his bruising, physical style of play, he can move nimbly enough to contribute to the run and quick passing games. Typically, that physicality lends itself more to downhill blocking on inside zone and power run concepts, but Carson can do much more than just that.

“It's 20 minutes away, my hometown,” he told 247Sports’ Alex Jones a few weeks back when discussing being recruited by South Carolina. “I like the new OL coach [Randy Clements] coming in. I mean, it was my first offer. I love coach Beamer and I really do trust coach Beamer and what he's doing there.”

If Clemson and Luke can pry Carson away from the nearby Gamecocks, it would further reinforce the Palmetto State as the Tigers’ territory. Clemson has outrecruited South Carolina in each season since Shane Beamer took over in Columbia, per national recruiting rankings.