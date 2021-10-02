Clemson Impact Players: Get to Know 'Next Men Up'

With starters Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and Will Shipley out, here are some Clemson Tigers who will need to fill big roles against Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Clemson will be without several injured players when it takes on Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Before we take a look at who will be replacing those important Tigers, here's a look at who the team will be without in Week 5 (started in bold):

Running back Will Shipley (leg, out 3-4 weeks)

(leg, out 3-4 weeks) Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee, out for season)

(knee, out for season) Defensive tackle Tyler Davis (bicep, out 6 weeks)

(bicep, out 6 weeks) Safety Lannden Zanders (shoulder, out for season)

Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (knee, out this game)

Dietrick Pennington (knee, out for season)

Those are the most impactful losses moving forward, and while some of those Tigers will eventually return this season, it's going to force players who haven't seen much action this year to fill huge roles this week.

Here's a look at the "next men up" for Clemson when the Eagles visit Memorial Stadium:

Tré Williams

While fellow defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro has already shined in the spotlight, Williams has had a more understated start to his season, but he's been effective nonetheless. He had three tackles, including credit for half a tackle for a loss, in the 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. With Bresee now out, Williams not only becomes a starter in his first full season but someone the Tigers will have to rely on to stop the run game and push the offensive line into the backfield in passing situations. Bresee is one of the most effective players in the country. Williams, who redshirted in 2020, doesn't have to be Bresee, but this is his opportunity to become a playmaker.

Justin Foster

The old man of the defensive line played a different role last Saturday at NC State: tackle. After spending his career on the outside at end, Foster was needed on passing downs to get a push from the inside. It wasn't because Bresee and Davis are out, either. It was part of the defensive game plan. Foster, who has five tackles on the season, almost didn't play football this season, and now he's going to need to take on more of a role as an inside pass rusher. Last week wasn't a fluke. He could very well see more time there against Boston College.

Phil Mafah

The freshman running back is listed as No. 2 on the depth chart behind Kobe Pace, but head coach Dabo Swinney plans to turn the Georgia native loose and see what he can do in this game. The original plan was to redshirt Mafah and use the four gmes he can play to keep that freshman eligibility intact down the road if needed after the emergence of Shipley, who took the starting role. But the injury threw a wrench into that plan, and Mafah, who enrolled early with Shipley, could end up being Clemson's most effective rusher. Pace has been fine, but he's not very explosive, and he's missed assignments that have landed him on the bench at times. Mafah will likely make mistakes as well, but the Clemson's hope is that his upside covers those up.

Depth

In terms of Tigers who won't start but will still be needed, keep an eye on Payton Page on the defensive line. The highly-touted freshman is huge and still learning the college game but should see meaningful snaps against run-heavy BC.

Michel Dukes, who has two carries on the season, will play a role at running back along with Darien Rencher, who has four rushes. Dukes has had trouble holding onto the ball, but Clemson's running out of options in a backfield that wants to feature three rushers. Rencher is an experienced senior who will at least give the offense reliability.

