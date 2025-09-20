Clemson Injury Report: Key Offensive, Defensive Stars Return vs. Syracuse
Ahead of the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Syracuse, the team will return key starters that will help its chances of a win today.
Wide receiver Antonio Williams is active today after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. The redshirt junior suffered the injury against LSU on the opening drive and was questionable on the ACC mandatory injury report last week before being downgraded.
Williams was probable on the ACC’s injury report on Thursday, but on Saturday’s update, the receiver was off of the injury list, meaning he will be a full go today. The Irmo, South Carolina, native is also a captain today.
The receiver has been a big loss for the Tigers, coming off of a career season in 2024. Williams recorded 904 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of the season, which saw him earn a First Team All-ACC selection at the end of the season. Quarterback Cade Klubnik will have his top receiver back after having a rocky start to his 2025 senior campaign.
Clemson also gets safety Khalil Barnes back for the Syracuse clash. The junior only played against LSU for a limited time before being sidelined for a majority of the second half. Like Williams, Barnes has not played in the last two games as well.
The Athens, Georgia, native has seen time off the field since fall camp, having limited participation at times throughout the summer before aggravating the injury once again. Barnes was probable on Thursday’s injury reporter
On the offensive line, both offensive linemen Tristan Leigh and Elyjah Thurmon are active today against the Orange. The two did not play against Georgia Tech either and were both probable on the injury report on Thursday. The two are both off of the list as well.
Leigh did not play against Troy either, allowing Thurmon to take extended snaps on the offensive line against the Trojans. Now, the offensive line will all be healthy for the first time this season, as fellow lineman Walker Parks was injured to begin the year and did not play against LSU.
Head coach Dabo Swinney and the team will be back to full strength on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where the unit is looking for explosiveness against a favorable Syracuse secondary.
Kickoff is set for noon from Memorial Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.