Clemson Inks Yet Another Defensive Transfer

After signing three targets from the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Clemson Tigers added yet another piece on defense.

Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former Oklahoma defensive lineman Markus Strong committed to Clemson on Wednesday night. The move continued the Tigers’ run of additions to Tom Allen’s defense during this season’s transfer window.

Strong (6-3, 300 pounds) will have two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer DL Markus Strong has Committed to Clemson, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’3 300 DL will have 2 years of eligibility left



“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger!”https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/NcXQlKY0fb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

Strong comes to Tiger Town after spending three seasons in Norman, including as part of one of the nation’s top defensive fronts this season. He just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore campaign, where he made 8 tackles and one sack in five games for the CFP-bound Sooners.

A three-star prospect out of high school, Strong committed to Oklahoma after receiving offers from the Sooners, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Houston, and other programs. Notably, Clemson did not offer the 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman a scholarship.

Instead, Strong joined an OU defensive group where he was coached by multiple former Clemson staff members. Ex-Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates recruited Strong to come to the Sooners, where head coach (and former Clemson defensive coordinator) Brent Venables utilized him in specific situations.

Over the course of his time at OU, Strong was consistently saddled behind other highly thought-of players at his same position on the depth chart. When asked to contribute as a backup, he made the most of his opportunities, but those were the exception and not the rule.

One of the highlights of Strong’s 2025 season was late in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 18 blowout win over South Carolina. With Oklahoma holding a comfortable 24-7 lead with under five minutes remaining, the Gamecocks were pinned at their own 1-yard line. There, Strong exploded through a run block and earned a safety when South Carolina attempted an off-tackle running play.

Markus Strong, Clemson’s latest transfer portal commit, had a safety at South Carolina this past season.



Most auspicious for the Tigers.

pic.twitter.com/zwtccSOfKV — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 8, 2026

OU went on to win 26-7 as Strong flashed his potential.

As they head into 2026, Clemson has clearly made a point of emphasis to land high-upside defensive players in the transfer portal. Just a few days into the portal window, and Dabo Swinney has already landed seven commitments, all on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, Allen enters his second season with the Tigers and appears to have his fingerprints on the types of players Clemson targets, as well as the urgency to continue improving the roster.

