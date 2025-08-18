Clemson Kicker Finding Groove in Fall Camp
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media last Thursday, fielding questions about the progress of his team through fall camp. As usual, some of the questions focused on special teams, which has been a recent weakness for the Tigers.
This time those special teams questions were about sophomore kicker Nolan Hauser, who has been struggling recently in camp. However, Swinney seemed encouraged by Hauser’s recent progress and performances.
“He had a great day,” Swinney said. “Make sure you print that. He had a great day. He stunk last week, was average. He wasn’t terrible, but he wasn’t what we need him to be. He actually had a really good day.”
Clemson needs Hauser to take a step up in 2025, along with the rest of the Tigers’ special teams. Hauser made 18 of 24 field goals in 2024 as a freshman for a field goal percentage of just 75 percent. That mark placed Hauser at No. 62 in the nation, a far cry from what is expected from the kicker of a College Football Playoff squad.
However, 2024 also saw Hauser achieve some incredible highs.
The most notable was his game-winning 56-yard field goal against SMU in the ACC Championship Game, which catapulted Clemson into the playoff. The kick was Hauser’s longest make of the season, and it happened just a short 22-minute drive from his hometown of Cornelius.
Despite the strong end to his 2024 season, fall camp has been rough for Hauser so far. Swinney remarked that Hauser’s week had been “average” after the first week of August practices, calling one of the sophomore’s misses “a complete, just terrible kick.”
Thankfully for Hauser, he appears to be bouncing back well. One of the best attributes a kicker can have is the ability to recover and regain confidence, and that’s something that Swinney has seen in Hauser over the past week.
“He’s had a good few days,” Swinney said. “Nolan, you know, stuff just goes off his back. He’s just wired the right way. But I did, I thought he was average last week. But he’s been good.”
The 2025 season presents many opportunities for the Tigers thanks to a loaded and experienced roster led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, edge rusher TJ Parker, and defensive lineman Peter Woods. However, if the special teams don’t improve, the season could end up derailing quickly.
Just how quickly? Ask the 2010 San Diego Chargers. The Chargers had the No. 1 offense and defense in the NFL in 2010, but missed the playoffs entirely thanks to a disastrous special teams unit.
It's unlikely the Clemson special teams unit is completely disastrous in 2025, but the unit needs to keep steadily improving in order to seriously contend for the National Championship. If Hauser can keep progressing, that will be a huge step forward for the team and a valuable confidence booster for the young kicker.