Clemson Lands Commitment From Standout Transfer Linebacker

With the transfer portal opening last Friday, the Clemson Tigers have already pounced on the opportunity to build off last year’s disappointing season.

While on campus for a visit, former California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli told On3 he will transfer to Clemson.

BREAKING: Cal standout transfer LB Luke Ferrelli has Committed to Clemson, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 91 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFLs, and 1 INT this season



Was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Yearhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/dmICEmMoNn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

He also posted a brief but exciting message to his own personal X page.

“Tiger Nation, let's roll,” Ferrelli said.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker was recognized as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all freshmen in the conference with 91 tackles while also adding five tackles-for-loss, an interception and a sack.

In addition to his underclassman honors, he was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention and finished eighth in the conference in total tackles.

After not seeing any action during his redshirt freshman season, California coach Justin Wilcox applauded Wilcox’s steady development and willingness to improve.

“He has earned the right to start and each time he plays, he’s just getting better,” Wilcox said. “It’s really encouraging to see a guy like that put the time in, put the work in and have it show up on the field.”

His film shows a tenacious but composed linebacker who is quick to diagnose plays and take efficient angles to the ball. He pairs his size and athleticism to close on ball carriers and deliver a solid pop at the point of contact.

While his sideline-to-sideline tackling ability may be what stands out the most, Ferrelli was also quite reliable when defending the pass. According to Pro Football Focus, his 84.6 coverage grade ranked second among all ACC linebackers this year.

His best game of the season came against Minnesota, when he finished with 11 tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

During California’s 28-24 win over Boston College, Ferrelli snagged a goal-line interception on the final offensive play of the game to seal the game.

The redshirt sophomore announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 31 and is rated as a three-star prospect and the nation’s 35th-best linebacker according to 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

As a high school prospect, the California native was a three-star recruit and the No.111 overall player in the state of California, according to ESPN.

While the Tigers have an ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year of their own in Sammy Brown, who earned First-Team All-ACC honors this season, the linebacker corps is otherwise thin without him.

Two out of Clemson’s four leading tacklers from last season, including former starting linebacker Wade Woodaz, will be entering the NFL Draft. Besides Woodaz’s departure, rotational linebackers like Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson Jr. have entered the transfer portal.

